Spurs Get Good Tobias Harris Injury News as Return Timeline Becomes Clearer

The San Antonio Spurs have the best record in the NBA at 11-2. They have yet to play with Tobias Harris, who was their top free agent signing, this season.

Harris has been dealing with a strained left calf since training camp. Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson told reporters late last month that they are being meticulous regarding Harris’s injury.

The veteran forward has made progress and has started doing things on the court. However, the Spurs are taking a conservative approach, and Harris has been left without a concrete return timeline.

Latest Tobias Harris Injury Update

Speaking on NBA on Prime, league insider Chris Haynes reported that Tobias Harris is “getting better.” He could return to practice as soon as next week, and if things go smoothly, he could make his NBA debut next month.

“(Harris) hasn’t been able to hit the floor yet due to that injury to his soleus,” Haynes said. “That is a real serious injury. You got to be cautious with that, and I was told, sources relayed to me, that they did not expect this injury to linger on as long as it has right now. But there is good news that I can report: I’m told he is getting better.

“Sources relayed to me that he is expected to start getting on the court for some practice work next week,” the insider added. “If things progress, if everything goes as planned from next week when he steps on the floor, he could make his season debut as early as early December.

Haynes described it as good news since the Spurs are playing really good without him. They are on an 11-game winning streak atop the Western Conference standings.

And when Harris returns, the Spurs are just going to get better since he plays power forward, a position in need of improvement and upgrade.

More Good News for San Antonio

In addition to a great update on Tobias Harris, the Spurs received some pretty strong message on loyalty from Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama told reporters last Friday that he could see himself staying in San Antonio for the next 15 or 20 years.

“What I like most is the respect they show us,” Wemby said via BasketNews. “Sometimes I feel a little uncomfortable being placed on such a pedestal. I think this is really the ideal environment because even in other cities, where we’re not the home team, people aren’t as respectful.

“People can be very persistent or intrusive sometimes, but never here,” he continued. “I’d say it’s the ideal environment to spend 15 or 20 years.”

The Spurs already locked up Wembanyama to a five-year, $252 million extension this past summer.