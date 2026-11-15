San Antonio Spurs Get Good Victor Wembanyama News Ahead of Utah Jazz Game

The San Antonio Spurs had to wait seven years for an heir to Tim Duncan.

In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama first overall. He won Rookie of the Year and took the Spurs to the NBA Finals in just his third season.

The Spurs came up short against the New York Knicks, but the future is looking bright for the franchise, especially after securing a five-year extension for Wembanyama.

Spurs Get Good Wemby News

Speaking to reporters after Friday’s lopsided win over the Golden State Warriors, Victor Wembanyama talked about the culture and the environment in San Antonio. Wembanyama expressed his loyalty and the possibility of spending his entire career with the Spurs.

“What I like most is the respect they show us,” Wemby said via BasketNews. “Sometimes I feel a little uncomfortable being placed on such a pedestal. I think this is really the ideal environment because even in other cities, where we’re not the home team, people aren’t as respectful.”

“People can be very persistent or intrusive sometimes, but never here,” he continued. “I’d say it’s the ideal environment to spend 15 or 20 years.”

That’s some pretty great news for the Spurs and their fan base. They have not won a championship since 2014, when they defeated the LeBron James-led Miami Heat.

Wembanyama has the potential to win multiple MVPs and give San Antonio multiple titles. He already took a discount with his extension, giving the Spurs a shot to retain parts of their young core in Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper.

Spurs and Wemby This Season

The San Antonio Spurs got off to a rocky start, losing their first two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. Victor Wembanyama was also off to a sluggish start, making bad decisions, especially on the offensive end.

However, the Spurs quickly turned things around and put together an 11-game winning streak. They currently sit atop the Western Conference standings, with Wembanyama the favorite to win the MVP.

The Spurs are 11-2, with the fourth-best offense and third-best defense in the NBA. They are also No. 1 in rebounding and fourth in assists.

They’re doing it without their top free agent signing, Tobias Harris, who has not made his Spurs debut due to injury.

In 13 games, Wembanyama is averaging 28.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 4.2 blocks. He’s shooting 53.9 percent from the field, 31.5 percent from 3-point range, and 77.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Their next game is on Sunday against the Utah Jazz.