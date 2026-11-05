Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Makes Concerning Admission About Recent Health Issue

The San Antonio Spurs watched Victor Wembanyama put up video game-like numbers in their nail-biting 112-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at home. Wembanyama delivered career highs of 52 points and 24 rebounds while adding eight blocks, two steals and two assists. San Antonio needed nearly all of it to survive Dallas and extend its winning streak to six games.

The performance became even more impressive after Wembanyama explained what he had recently been battling physically. The Spurs star revealed that he contracted a virus and had been playing through weakness. Wednesday finally felt different, which was visible from the opening minutes.

Wembanyama scored 29 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked five shots during the first half. According to the NBA, he became the first player in the play-by-play era to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in one half. Those numbers did not resemble a player searching for his energy.

Victor Wembanyama Felt His Strength Return

Matt Guzman reported Wembanyama’s admission following the victory. The 22-year-old described the recent problem while offering an encouraging update about how he felt against Dallas.

“I haven’t been feeling great lately,” Wembanyama said. “Tonight it felt like I got my legs back.”

That statement gives San Antonio two reasons to feel encouraged. First, Wembanyama produced one of the greatest statistical performances in franchise history while apparently still emerging from an illness. Second, he recognized the difference between surviving games and feeling physically capable of controlling them again.

The Spurs should still approach the situation intelligently. A historic box score can create the temptation to treat every health concern as finished, but recovery does not always move in a straight line. San Antonio has championship expectations, making Wembanyama’s condition in April far more important than squeezing unnecessary minutes from him in November.

His impact against Dallas also exposed how dependent the Spurs remain on his presence. San Antonio outscored the Mavericks by 23 points during Wembanyama’s minutes but was outscored by 22 when he rested. Dallas used one of those absences to produce a 12-1 run during the second quarter.

That is not an argument against celebrating Wembanyama’s dominance. It is a reminder that the Spurs must build enough stability around him to keep games from swinging whenever he sits. Dylan Harper’s 21 points and Stephon Castle’s 17 points with 10 rebounds were important, but San Antonio’s supporting structure still requires growth.

Spurs Received Their Best Possible Health Update

Wembanyama’s fourth season already carries enormous pressure after San Antonio’s previous run to the NBA Finals. Every unusual stat line will strengthen the belief that he can bring the Spurs back and finish the job. Wednesday offered another piece of evidence, although the health revelation matters beyond one victory.

The best version of Wembanyama is not merely available. He moves without hesitation, attacks contact, protects the rim and turns rebounds into immediate pressure on the opponent. Dallas experienced that complete package and still came within one missed Kyrie Irving jumper of stealing the game.

That ending gives San Antonio plenty to correct, but it should not diminish what Wembanyama accomplished. He played like the most overwhelming force in basketball after spending recent games without his usual strength. If his legs have truly returned, the rest of the NBA just received a serious warning.