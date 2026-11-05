Victor Wembanyama Joins Exclusive Company with Historic Performance

Victor Wembanyama joined an exclusive company Wednesday night with historic numbers. StatMuse reported that Wembanyama became just the third player in NBA history since 1980 to have a game with at least 40 points, 20 rebounds, and 5 blocks. He is also one of two players to have at least 45 points and 20 rebounds, the other being Shaquille O’Neal.

Victor Wembanyama and His Historic Performance

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – NOVEMBER 4 : Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket over Daniel Gafford #21 and Naji Marshall #3 of the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at Frost Bank Center on November 4, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Wembanyama joined an exclusive club with a 40-point, 20-rebound, and 5-block game. He joined Shaq and Patrick Ewing as the only players to ever put up those numbers in a single game since 1980. He is now on a list of great centers who have played in the NBA. This is an incredible accomplishment, and he dominated the whole game.

He is also an exclusive member of a 45 points and 20 rebounds club with Shaq now. They’re the only two to put up those amazing numbers. This is a great group of centers to be on a list with for Spurs center Wembanyama.

The Rare Company

Getty Shaquille O’Neal #34, Center for the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA Pre Regular Season basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on 22nd October 1999 at the Great Western Forum arena in Los Angeles, California, United States. The Suns won the game 112 – 100. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Wembanyama being one of three players with these stats and then one of two with Shaq shows how rare a game he just had. The blocks stat makes it even more impressive because it shows how great a two-way player Wembanyama is and how great the other two were. The impact that he has on both ends of the floor is incredible, and now the list he’s in is showing that.

The Actual Game

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – NOVEMBER 4 : Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs blocks the shot of Daniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at Frost Bank Center on November 4, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-111 in a nail-biting game. Wembanyama finished the game with 52 points, 24 rebounds, 8 blocks, and 2 steals. Wembanyama was efficient from the field, converting 16 0f his 28 attempts, though he struggled from three-point range. He also dre 23 free-throw attempts, making 19, while recording his incredible stat line in just 34 minutes.

The Spurs, for the most part, controlled the game until the end when the Mavericks made a run. Dallas fought back and took the lead late in the game. In the end, the Spurs were able to make just enough plays to win, and allow Wembanyama to have an historic night in a win.

This was an amazing game to watch and came down to the very end. Wembanyama looked like a man possessed and was not going to let anyone stop him. This was a performance that will have people talking about him in the MVP discussion as the favorite.