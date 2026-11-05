Spurs Mitch Johnson Reacts to Victor Wembanyama’s Huge Game

San Antonio Spurs head coach reacted to center Victor Wembanyama’s absolutely massive game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Wembanyama scored 52 points with 24 rebounds and 8 blocks as the Spurs beat the Mavericks 112-111 in a Wednesday nail-biter.

After the game, San Antonio’s head coach absolutely praised Wembanyama for his incredible performance.

Mitch Johnson Praises Victor Wembanyama

Speaking to reporters after the game, Johnson levied praise upon Wembanyama for his dominant performance.

“We want Victor to impose his will on the paint and the rim every time. I mean, I think everyone knows what the ripple effects are for us or for the opponents when he does that,” Johnson said.

“I think he’s settled into the season, like we all have, in terms of … we’re almost 10 games in. It takes a minute to get into that flow.

Mitch Johnson continued: "I think he's settled into the season, like we all have, in terms of … we're almost 10 games in. It takes a minute to get into that flow." #PorVida https://t.co/YmCpi1EIhE — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) November 5, 2026

The crazy thing about Wembanyama’s performance is that it was just barely enough for the Spurs to get past the Mavericks, who have been surprisingly competitive this season. It was an overall massive win for San Antonio, who have won six straight games and are looking like an elite team again.

Spurs Are Red Hot

After starting the season off 0-2, the Spurs have reeled off six straight wins and are looking like a serious NBA Championship title contender once again.

When you have someone as dominant as Wembanyama anchoring your team in the paint both on the offensive and defensive sides of the floor, it’s easy to see why the Spurs are playing such good basketball right now.

Wembanyama is the most dominant player in the NBA right now, so the fact that San Antonio has him on their team makes them the favorite to win the championship this season after finishing as the runner-up last season with a 4-1 loss in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

His game on Wednesday against Dallas showed why Wembanyama was the top basketball prospect when he entered the NBA and, at age 22, he has the potential to be one of the greatest basketball players who ever lived — and he’s well already on the pace to get there already.