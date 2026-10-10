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San Antonio Spurs Star Dylan Harper Sends Warning to Entire NBA

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Dylan Harper
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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 03: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Dylan Harper started in the San Antonio Spurs‘ first preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Harper was named starter alongside De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama. Fox was a late scratch and was replaced by Julian Champagnie.

The second-year guard looked great, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes. However, the Spurs fell short versus the Hawks, losing 123-116.

Dylan Harper Sends Message to the Rest of the NBA

Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs
GettyDylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs poses for photos during the San Antonio Spurs Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center on September 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

Speaking to reporters in his postgame media availability, Dylan Harper felt confident about the San Antonio Spurs’ offense heading into the new season.

Harper also seemingly delivered a warning to the rest of the NBA, explaining how the Spurs will be hard to stop, especially with him, Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox running the show with Victor Wembanyama.

“We’re going to be really hard to guard,” Harper said via HoopsHype. “When me and Steph get downhill, Victor has the same abilities. So I mean, I think all three of us is going to be hard to guard and there’s going to be a whole lot of mismatches on the floor.”

“And just playing with each other and we’re all unselfish and we all understand where we’re going to get our shots from,” he added. “We understand what we all have to do to win. So I mean, it’s going to be great.”

The Spurs are coming off their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014. They came up short against the New York Knicks, but they are expected to contend again this season.

Wembanyama is an MVP candidate, though Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson will have to navigate a strong guard rotation with Harper, Castle and Fox.

Spurs Have a Good Problem on Their Hands

San Antonio Spurs
GettyStephon Castle #5, De’Aaron Fox 34 and Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs pose for photos during San Antonio Spurs Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center on September 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

The San Antonio Spurs were urged by fans online to trade De’Aaron Fox after his abysmal NBA Finals performance. Fox is not expected to be moved anytime soon, mainly due to his massive contract.

The Spurs have a good problem on their hands, especially after what Dylan Harper showed in his first preseason game. Harper looked more comfortable shooting the basketball, which is a scary thought for opposing teams.

Jared Weiss of The Atheletic believes the Spurs will be experimenting with their starting lineups throughout the preseason, but he argued that Harper is ready for the limelight.

“The 20-year-old already looks good enough to command starter minutes and to close games,” Weiss wrote. “He has been saying throughout training camp he is willing to take whatever role he’s given, but this is the role he wants and has the talent to fulfill.”

The Spurs are back in action on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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San Antonio Spurs Star Dylan Harper Sends Warning to Entire NBA

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