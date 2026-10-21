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Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Finds New Nemesis While Shooting 1-for-13

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SAN ANTONIO, TX -OCTOBER 20: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs enters the court before the start of their game against Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center on October 20, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama is a thoughtful guy.

The San Antonio Spurs superstar probably spent plenty of time visualizing what the opening night of his 2026-27 NBA season would look like.

There’s no chance he pictured it like this.

Wemby shot just 1-for-13 from the field as the Oklahoma City Thunder handled the Spurs, 116-104.

Wembanyama missed all four 3-pointers he attempted.

The big fella did have 13 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and a steal, but he also turned the ball over four times.

It was an odd night overall that also included Wembanyama getting in a scuffle after his teammate De’Aaron Fox committed a hard foul.

But there was one thing that stood out as far as Wembanyama’s struggles were concerned — the Thunder have a new big man, Aday Mara, and he could be a difference maker in this rivalry.

Aday Mara on Wemby

When the Thunder drafted the national champion Mara out of Michigan, the first thought in many basketball minds was that it was a move designed for Wembanyama.

Mara is 7-foot-3. They don’t make many players as big as him.

But at least as far as the non-Wemby category is concerned, Mara also moves quite well. He’s a high-quality player to have on the floor for short stints when Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein aren’t in the game.

And on one sequence on Tuesday night, Mara hustled on the back line of the defense to block a lob toward Wembanyama, then went and caught a lob himself on the other end:

Mara finished the game playing just 12 minutes. But he did score seven points on 3-for-4 shooting (1-for-2 FT) while grabbing two rebounds, dishing out an assist and blocking that shot. Potentially most telling: He was plus-9 in just 12 minutes.

It’s also telling that the Thunder had him in the game when Wembanyama was on the floor. Wemby played 34-of-48 minutes, so there was a chance for OKC to use its rookie big in an easier matchup. But Mara’s purpose isn’t easier opponents. He’s there, in part, to slow Wembanyama.

How Wemby Shot 1-13

The rough shooting night for Wembanyama is about more than Mara. It’s just one night, and he’ll have many great ones this season.

But the Thunder have seen so much of Wemby through the years that very little he does will be a surprise. He’s exceptional, but he’s also human, and he can be figured out.

It’ll be up to Wembanyama to adjust going forward. Every great fight has punches and counterpunches. The Thunder threw the first big swing this season, and now Wemby and the Spurs get a chance to respond.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Finds New Nemesis While Shooting 1-for-13

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