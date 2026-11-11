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Raptors Receive Unexpected Boost Ahead of Celtics Showdown

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Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 05: Head coach Darko Rajakovic of the Toronto Raptors reacts to a play during the first half of a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 05, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors won’t have to worry about Paul George extending his hot streak Wednesday night.

The Boston Celtics forward has been ruled out of their matchup at Scotiabank Arena because of an illness, according to the NBA’s official 1 p.m. ET injury report.

George’s absence comes less than 24 hours after he scored 36 points against his former team, helping Boston cruise past the Philadelphia 76ers, 123-101.

For Toronto, the development offers some relief against one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams.

But the Raptors are dealing with illness problems of their own.

Center Trayce Jackson-Davis has also been ruled out, further testing Toronto’s already depleted frontcourt.

The Raptors enter Wednesday’s game looking to rebound from Monday’s 118-102 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Paul George Ruled Out After 36-Point Performance Against 76ers

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPaul George of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 123-101.

George delivered his most memorable performance of the young season Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The nine-time All-Star scored 36 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Celtics improved to 9-2.

He shot 14-of-22 from the field and 6-of-11 from beyond the arc, punishing his former team throughout the night.

George was especially effective in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 points as Boston pulled away.

His performance came against a Philadelphia team that traded him to Boston in the offseason blockbuster involving Jaylen Brown.

George has quickly become a valuable offensive partner for Jayson Tatum.

However, the Celtics will have to find other sources of production Wednesday.

Tatum finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists against Philadelphia.

Payton Pritchard added 18 points, while Sam Hauser contributed 12 on four 3-pointers.

Hauser and rookie Hugo Gonzalez could see expanded roles in George’s absence.

Boston has won four consecutive games, including victories over Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

George’s illness interrupts that momentum, although the Celtics still possess enough offensive firepower to challenge Toronto’s undermanned defense.

Raptors Also Lose Trayce Jackson-Davis to Illness

New York Knicks v Toronto Raptors
Getty Trayce Jackson-Davis of the Toronto Raptors drives to the net against Pacome Dadiet of the New York Knicks during second half of their preseason NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on October 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Toronto’s injury situation remains a major concern for coach Darko Rajakovic.

Jackson-Davis joins Scottie Barnes, Kawhi Leonard and Nate Bittle on the list of unavailable players.

Barnes remains sidelined with a left groin strain, while Leonard is out because of left knee injury management.

Bittle is recovering from a right avulsion fracture.

Meanwhile, rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles is questionable because of an illness.

Starting guard Immanuel Quickley is also questionable due to right hamstring injury management.

The absences leave Toronto particularly vulnerable around the basket.

Jakob Poeltl will shoulder much of the responsibility inside, while Kyle Anderson could help provide additional frontcourt minutes.

The Raptors have also leaned more heavily on Jamal Shead during Quickley’s absence.

Shead recorded 20 points and 11 assists against Memphis, continuing his encouraging development as a playmaker.

Toronto enters the matchup at 5-5, hoping to avoid another home defeat before travelling to Philadelphia on Thursday.

Boston remains a formidable opponent, even without George.

Still, the Raptors won’t have to contain the player who scored 36 points against the Sixers just one night earlier.

With their own rotation stretched thin, they’ll gladly take that break.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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