Raptors Legend Chris Boucher Signs in China

Toronto Raptors legend Chris Boucher is taking his talents overseas as he has signed with the Shanghai Sharks in China.

Boucher, who played in 406 games with the Raptors, has now officially left the NBA after nine seasons in the world’s premier basketball league.

Chris Boucher Signs in China

On Wednesday, the Sharks revealed that they have signed Boucher to a contract.

It’s a big move for Boucher, who is replacing former NBA player JaVale McGee on the Sharks’ roster. The Sharks also have former NBA players D’Angelo Russell and Brandon Goodwin on their team, as teams in the Chinese Basketball Association can have up to three import players at a time.

Chris Boucher NBA Career

Boucher was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Golden State Warriors and won an NBA Championship ring in his first season with the team in 2018.

The next season, Boucher joined the Raptors and won his second NBA Championship ring when the Raptors won it all in 2019.

In 416 games played for the Warriors, Raptors, and Boston Celtics, Boucher averaged 8.7 rebounds and 5.1 rebounds per game in 17.6 minutes, while also receiving NBA Sixth Man of the Year votes in 2021 for Toronto.

Last season, Boucher left the Raptors after eight seasons in Toronto, signing with the Boston Celtics as a free agent to a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal. However, he was salary-dumped to the Utah Jazz at the NBA trade deadline and did not play again in the league.

Despite no longer being an NBA player, Boucher will continue his basketball career in China, which is where many NBA players go when they can no longer find a job in the NBA.

Though there was some league chatter that Boucher could potentially find another job in the NBA this season, ultimately no team decided to sign him, and so he decided to move over to China.

Although it appears his NBA career is over now, Boucher will always be fondly remembered as a Raptors legend, as he played in the 12th-most games in franchise history, having played in three more games than Raptors great Vince Carter.