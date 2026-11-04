Raptors Announce Major Kawhi Leonard Update After Five-Game Absence

The Toronto Raptors finally have some encouraging news about Kawhi Leonard‘s injured left knee.

The Raptors announced Tuesday that Leonard has successfully completed treatment for the swelling that has sidelined him for five consecutive games. The two-time NBA Finals MVP will now begin his return-to-play process in Toronto.

The development marks a significant step in Leonard’s recovery, although the team stopped short of providing a timetable for his return.

“The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that forward Kawhi Leonard has successfully completed treatment to address left knee swelling,” the team said in an official statement.

“He will now begin the return to play process in Toronto, and his progress will be updated in one week.”

That means Leonard’s next medical update is expected Nov. 10, but it doesn’t necessarily mean he will be cleared to play by then.

Kawhi Leonard Makes Progress After Five-Game Absence

Leonard has been sidelined since Toronto’s first two games of the season.

He was a late scratch before the Raptors’ Oct. 25 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves after experiencing swelling in his left knee.

The team announced Oct. 27 that medical imaging revealed no acute injury, but Leonard would undergo treatment and rehabilitation.

NBA insider Chris Haynes subsequently reported that Leonard could miss three to four weeks.

Tuesday’s announcement offers a more encouraging picture of his recovery, although the Raptors have not indicated whether that initial projection has changed.

Leonard, 35, averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals across his first two appearances this season.

He shot just 32.4% from the field, reflecting a slow offensive start after returning to Toronto in a blockbuster offseason trade.

The Raptors reacquired Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers in September, sending Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and multiple draft assets to Los Angeles.

They subsequently signed him to a contract extension worth a reported $115 million.

Raptors Await Kawhi Leonard’s Return After Clippers Win

Toronto has gone 2-3 without Leonard, including Monday’s dramatic 125-118 comeback victory over his former team.

The Raptors erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Clippers, outscoring Los Angeles 47-27 over the final 12 minutes.

Immanuel Quickley scored 27 points, RJ Barrett added 26, and Scottie Barnes finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

The victory improved Toronto’s record to 4-3 entering Wednesday’s matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Still, Leonard’s absence has placed a heavier burden on Barnes and the Raptors’ supporting cast.

His return would give coach Darko Rajakovic another elite perimeter defender and a proven late-game scoring option.

Leonard averaged a career-high 27.9 points last season with the Clippers while appearing in 65 games.

His injury history, however, remains a concern.

The Raptors know how valuable a healthy Leonard can be. He led the franchise to its first NBA championship in 2019, earning Finals MVP honours.

For now, the focus remains on getting him back onto the floor.

Tuesday’s update represents meaningful progress, but the Raptors will have to wait at least another week for a clearer picture of when their former Finals MVP could return.