Raptors Get Encouraging Jakob Poeltl Injury Update Before Nikola Jokic Showdown

The Toronto Raptors could get some much-needed help in the middle just in time for their toughest frontcourt assignment of the season.

Starting center Jakob Poeltl has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s road game against the Denver Nuggets as he continues to recover from left shoulder bursitis.

The encouraging development comes after Poeltl missed two consecutive games, including Toronto’s 125-118 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

His potential return would give the Raptors a natural center to throw at three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, whose combination of size, scoring and playmaking presents a difficult challenge even for healthy teams.

Toronto has managed to navigate Poeltl’s absence, but facing Jokic without its most experienced big man would be another matter entirely.

Jakob Poeltl Could Return After Missing Two Games

Poeltl was a late scratch before Sunday’s 131-125 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers because of shoulder bursitis.

The Raptors initially listed him as questionable for Monday’s matchup with the Clippers before downgrading him to doubtful and eventually ruling him out.

Collin Murray-Boyles moved into the starting lineup against Los Angeles after Trayce Jackson-Davis started the previous night against the Lakers.

Toronto’s smaller frontcourt combinations helped produce a much-needed victory over the Clippers, snapping a two-game losing streak.

However, Denver presents a different challenge.

Poeltl, 31, has appeared in five games this season, averaging 4.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.2 minutes.

Those numbers represent a slow start for the veteran center, who has struggled to establish a consistent offensive rhythm.

He also dealt with recurring back problems last season, appearing in a career-low 46 games.

Still, Toronto could use his size, screening and experience against one of basketball’s most demanding offensive players.

Raptors Face Major Nikola Jokic Challenge

Jokic has built his reputation on making opposing defenses choose between equally unpleasant options.

Send additional defenders his way, and the Nuggets’ shooters and cutters become dangerous. Leave him against a single defender, and the Serbian superstar can punish opponents around the basket.

Poeltl wouldn’t solve that problem by himself.

But his 7-foot frame would give coach Darko Rajakovic another defensive option while allowing Scottie Barnes and Murray-Boyles to spend more time in their natural roles.

Without Poeltl, Toronto could again lean on Murray-Boyles and Jackson-Davis while asking Barnes to handle stretches against Denver’s bigger lineups.

That would place additional pressure on a rotation already missing Kawhi Leonard, who remains sidelined with a knee injury.

The Raptors also continue to operate without rookie center Nate Bittle because of a foot injury.

Toronto enters Wednesday’s contest with a 4-3 record after Monday’s win over the Clippers.

Barnes has helped carry the offense amid the injuries, while RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley remain important pieces of the attack.

Poeltl’s potential return would offer a welcome measure of stability.

His questionable designation doesn’t guarantee that he’ll play, and Toronto will need to assess his shoulder before making a final decision.

But against Jokic and the Nuggets, having its starting center available could make a considerable difference.

The Raptors visit Denver on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.