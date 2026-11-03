Raptors Announce Major Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl News Before Clippers Game

The Toronto Raptors received mixed injury news Monday night, with one of their stars cleared to play and two important frontcourt players remaining sidelined.

Scottie Barnes will suit up against the Los Angeles Clippers despite left hip soreness, while starting center Jakob Poeltl has been ruled out for the second consecutive game.

Toronto will also be without Kawhi Leonard, who is set to miss his anticipated first meeting against his former Clippers teammates since returning to the Raptors.

The developments come as Toronto looks to snap a two-game losing streak on the second night of a back-to-back.

Raptors Clear Scottie Barnes, Rule Out Jakob Poeltl

Barnes was initially questionable for Monday’s game at Intuit Dome because of left hip soreness.

However, the Raptors confirmed his availability shortly before tipoff.

“Scottie Barnes is AVAILABLE. Jakob Poeltl is OUT,” the team announced through its official public relations account.

Barnes’ return is particularly important given his recent production.

The 25-year-old forward is averaging a career-high 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists through six games.

He scored a team-high 29 points in Sunday’s 131-125 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, nearly helping Toronto complete a remarkable late comeback.

The Raptors trimmed a 16-point deficit to five in the closing minutes, forcing Los Angeles to reinsert its starters.

Poeltl, meanwhile, remains sidelined because of left shoulder bursitis.

The veteran center also missed Sunday’s game against the Lakers.

His absence could create another opportunity for Trayce Jackson-Davis, who started against Los Angeles, while Collin Murray-Boyles provides additional frontcourt depth.

Kawhi Leonard Misses Anticipated Clippers Reunion

Leonard’s absence carries additional significance.

The 35-year-old forward was scheduled to face the Clippers for the first time since Los Angeles traded him to Toronto during the offseason.

Instead, swelling in his left knee will prevent him from making his first regular-season appearance against his former team.

Leonard has missed four consecutive games, with the Raptors previously announcing that he would undergo treatment and rehabilitation before being re-evaluated.

Medical examinations revealed no acute injury, but Toronto has taken a cautious approach given his injury history.

Leonard spent seven seasons with the Clippers after leading Toronto to its first NBA championship in 2019.

His return to the Raptors this summer generated considerable excitement, although injuries have limited him to two appearances this season.

The highly anticipated reunion at Intuit Dome will now have to wait.

Raptors Look to End Skid Against Struggling Clippers

Toronto enters Monday’s matchup with a 3-3 record after losing three of its past four games.

Leonard’s absence has increased the offensive responsibility on Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

Barrett finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds against the Lakers, while Jamison Battle contributed 20 points off the bench.

The Clippers have also struggled, losing five consecutive games after winning their season opener.

Los Angeles enters Monday at 1-5 following Sunday’s 124-112 defeat against Golden State.

With Leonard and Poeltl sidelined, the Raptors will need another strong performance from Barnes to regain momentum.

His availability provides a welcome boost, but Toronto must overcome its frontcourt absences to avoid a third straight loss.