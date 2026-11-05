Raptors Sign Former Knicks Champion in Latest Roster Move

The Toronto Raptors have added another young player to their development pipeline, giving former New York Knicks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. a fresh opportunity to establish himself in the NBA.

Toronto announced Thursday that it signed McCullar to a two-way contract, filling the final opening on its two-way roster.

The 25-year-old joins the Raptors after spending the previous two seasons in the Knicks organization. New York waived him near the end of the preseason.

McCullar brings limited NBA experience but an intriguing résumé in the G League, where he has demonstrated the scoring, playmaking and defensive versatility that made him a second-round draft pick.

For Toronto, the signing adds another developmental option without requiring a corresponding roster move.

Raptors Fill Final Two-Way Roster Spot With Kevin McCullar Jr.

The Raptors entered the regular season with one of their three available two-way positions unoccupied.

Toronto waived Trey Jemison and Chucky Hepburn near the end of the preseason before converting center Nate Bittle’s Exhibit 10 contract into a two-way deal ahead of opening night.

That left the organization with an available slot, which McCullar now fills.

Unlike a standard NBA contract, a two-way agreement allows McCullar to spend time with the Raptors and their G League affiliate, Raptors 905.

The arrangement gives Toronto an opportunity to evaluate his development without committing a standard roster spot.

McCullar appeared in 21 games for New York during the 2025-26 season, averaging 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 7.4 minutes.

However, his production with the Westchester Knicks offered a more encouraging glimpse of his potential.

Kevin McCullar Jr. Brings Intriguing G League Production

McCullar appeared in 14 games for Westchester last season, starting 13.

He averaged 16.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.4 minutes.

Those numbers reflect a player capable of contributing in several areas beyond scoring.

At 6-foot-6, McCullar has the size to defend multiple perimeter positions. His playmaking also gives Toronto another option to develop as a secondary ballhandler.

He demonstrated that versatility during his five-year college career at Texas Tech and Kansas.

After three seasons with the Red Raiders, McCullar transferred to Kansas, where he developed into one of the Big 12’s most productive all-around players.

He earned first-team All-Big 12 honours in 2024 following his final collegiate season.

The Phoenix Suns selected McCullar with the 56th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft before trading his rights to New York.

What McCullar Signing Means for Toronto

McCullar’s arrival gives Toronto another player to evaluate as the organization continues developing its young roster.

His G League production suggests he has offensive skills worth exploring, particularly his ability to create scoring opportunities for teammates.

However, translating that production into consistent NBA minutes remains his biggest challenge.

The Raptors have not announced whether McCullar will immediately join the NBA rotation or spend time with Raptors 905.

For McCullar, the move provides another chance to prove he belongs in the league after his opportunities with the Knicks remained limited.

For Toronto, it’s a relatively low-risk addition with potential upside.

With its final two-way position now occupied, the Raptors have another prospect to develop without disrupting their standard roster.