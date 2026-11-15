Raptors Get Scottie Barnes News That Could End Nearly 3 Years of Misery

The Toronto Raptors have spent nearly three years searching for a way to beat the New York Knicks. On Sunday, they’ll get their best player back for another attempt.

Scottie Barnes has been upgraded to available for Toronto’s home game against New York after missing five consecutive contests with a left groin strain.

The NBA confirmed his availability in its official 4:45 p.m. Eastern injury report.

His return comes as the Raptors attempt to snap a 13-game losing streak against the Knicks, who have dominated their Atlantic Division rivals since December 2023.

Toronto last defeated New York on Jan. 22, 2023, when it earned a 125-116 victory.

Barnes now has an opportunity to help end that drought.

Scottie Barnes Injury Update Gives Raptors Hope Against Knicks

Barnes was averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists through eight games before suffering his groin injury.

The All-Star forward participated in part of Saturday’s practice, raising hopes that he could return against New York.

His clearance gives coach Darko Rajakovic a much-needed offensive creator and one of Toronto’s most versatile defenders.

The Raptors struggled without Barnes, losing three consecutive games and four of their previous five.

Their latest defeat came Thursday against Philadelphia, where RJ Barrett’s 31 points and 14 rebounds weren’t enough to prevent a 123-112 loss.

Immanuel Quickley added 26 points and six assists.

Barnes’ return should ease the offensive burden on both players while giving Toronto another option against Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

More importantly, it could help the Raptors finally compete with a team that has consistently overwhelmed them.

Knicks Have Dominated Toronto for Nearly Three Years

New York swept all five meetings last season, extending its winning streak against Toronto to 13 games.

The Knicks won their most recent matchup 112-95 on April 10, with Brunson scoring 29 points and Towns adding 22 points and 10 rebounds.

New York has repeatedly exploited Toronto’s defensive weaknesses, particularly in the paint.

The Raptors haven’t merely struggled to close out games against the Knicks. They’ve frequently been outplayed for extended stretches.

But Sunday’s matchup presents a different opportunity.

New York enters at 6-6 after losing consecutive games, including Friday’s 106-104 setback against Indiana.

The defending champions have struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm, giving Toronto an opportunity to capitalize.

Barnes’ return could be particularly valuable against Towns, whose combination of size, shooting and playmaking creates difficult defensive assignments.

However, the Raptors remain without Kawhi Leonard, who is sidelined because of left knee injury management.

Nate Bittle is also out with a right foot avulsion fracture.

Toronto hosts New York again Tuesday, giving the Raptors two chances in three days to end their losing streak.

For Barnes, the objective is straightforward: return to form and help Toronto compete.

For the Raptors, the stakes extend beyond one regular-season victory.

Thirteen consecutive losses have turned the Knicks into a recurring source of frustration.

With Barnes back, Toronto finally has another opportunity to rewrite that familiar ending.