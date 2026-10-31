Utah Jazz Announce Lauri Markkanen Injury Status Before Blazers Game

The Utah Jazz have a chance to get Lauri Markkanen back against the Portland Trail Blazers. Their injury report leaves that possibility open, with two other frontcourt veterans already ruled out.

Markkanen is listed as questionable with a right wrist sprain on the NBA’s October 31 injury report issued at 11:45 a.m. ET. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, or 1 p.m. in Salt Lake City.

Jaren Jackson Jr. remains out with a torn MCL in his right knee, while Jusuf Nurkic is sidelined with a right foot injury. That makes Markkanen’s status an important remaining piece of Utah’s lineup picture.

The Jazz are trying to stop a three-game losing streak. Getting a veteran scoring option back would give them a different way to attack Portland before their frontcourt gets stretched any further.

Is Lauri Markkanen Playing Against the Blazers?

Markkanen has not been cleared to play. His questionable designation means his availability remains unresolved on the report provided Saturday morning.

He missed Wednesday’s game against San Antonio with the wrist injury, as Heavy previously reported. Saturday presents an opportunity to return after a one-game absence, though the listing alone does not establish that he will play.

There is also no minutes restriction specified in that report. Whether Markkanen is available and how extensively Utah uses him are separate questions.

The timing deserves attention, too. This is an afternoon matchup, so readers looking for Markkanen’s status should have an answer earlier than they would before a typical evening game.

For Utah, his return would change more than the names in the starting lineup. Markkanen’s perimeter shooting gives the offense a way to pull opposing size away from the basket. Without him, the Jazz lose a scoring threat who can create space without controlling every possession.

Jazz Face Frontcourt Questions Against Portland

Markkanen’s uncertainty comes alongside Jackson’s extended injury absence and Nurkic’s continued unavailability. Those are different losses, and one return would not solve all three problems.

Jackson supplies defensive versatility. Nurkic provides size inside. Markkanen offers a shooting dimension that changes where opponents have to defend.

That leaves Utah balancing its need for offense with the challenge of putting enough size and rebounding on the floor. If Markkanen cannot play, the remaining rotation has to cover both jobs with fewer established frontcourt options.

Portland has its own availability concerns. Ja Morant is out with a left hamstring strain, and Shaedon Sharpe is out following right meniscus surgery. Robert Williams III is questionable because of left knee injury management, while Chris Youngblood is questionable with left ankle soreness.

Williams’ status is particularly relevant to Utah’s depleted frontcourt. His absence would remove another interior option from Portland’s rotation; his availability would give the Blazers more size to use against a Jazz team already missing Jackson and Nurkic.

The Jazz were competitive without Markkanen on Wednesday, falling 117-111 in overtime to San Antonio. As Field Level Media reported, Utah’s three consecutive losses came by a combined 20 points.

They have been close enough for one returning scorer to matter. Saturday’s next decision is whether Markkanen’s wrist allows him to be that scorer.