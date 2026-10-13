LeBron James Gives Unexpected Assessment For Utah Jazz Ahead of New Season

LeBron James made his feelings known about the Utah Jazz and their chances in the ever-tough Western Conference.

Talking on the Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash, James said the Jazz should be competing for a playoff spot in the Western Conference next season, after almost five years of not making the postseason.

LeBron James Tells Expectations For Utah Jazz

James, who moved from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Philadelphia 76ers this season, said the Jazz already have the talent to compete in the West with the insertion of rookie Darryn Peterson and the development of franchise star Lauri Markkanen.

“I don’t see this roster saying, ‘Okay, well, we’re going to play for the first couple months and then let’s try to get another, you know, draft pick.’ Not saying I’m speaking for them, but you know, I just see this team competing. There’s no reason with this talent that they shouldn’t,” James said on the podcast.

“The Jazz definitely have a deep talented roster; it just comes down to for them to play team basketball and stay healthy and they could be a really solid team in the West.”

The Jazz enter the 2026-2027 NBA season with a shifted outlook, marking a definitive end to their multi-year tanking phase.

This renewed competitive push is anchored by a potent star tandem featuring All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen and dynamic frontcourt acquisition Jaren Jackson Jr., alongside the rapid development of young guard Keyonte George and the emergence of Peterson as a potential go-to star.

They are joined by second-year forward Ace Bailey to round out a fierce, young core coached by Will Hardy.

Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Green, and Josh Okogie are also expected to be valuable additions to the Jazz.

Even Jazz’s Franchise Star Has High Expectations For The Team This Season

Franchise star Lauri Markkanen is also giving the Utah Jazz a high bar to reach in the upcoming season.

Talking on media day, Markkanen said that the Jazz is set to be a competitive team next season, adding to a plethora of contenders in the West.

“I think our expectation is to be really competitive,” Markkanen said. “Of course, we all want to make the playoffs and make noise in the playoffs. But we don’t really talk about it every day. The vibes are high, we’re having fun with each other. But when we step on the court, or [in the] weight room, or whatever, everybody’s being super locked in.”

Markkanen is already feeling the team’s competitive shift ahead of the season.

“That’s what you sense when you walk into the building. Everybody’s after the same goal. I’m sure we’ll talk about it tomorrow when we start camp; where we want to be and stuff. But, I think the emphasis right now is really staying locked in when we’re in this building,” he said.

Markkanen delivered an impressive campaign for the Jazz last season despite being limited to 42 games, averaging 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, serving as the focal point.

Now, the offensive responsibilities will be scattered throughout the lineup, with spitfire guards George and Peterson expected to lead the backcourt.

Nevertheless, the team still has an uphill climb with a competitive West landscape.