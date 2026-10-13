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LeBron James Gives Unexpected Assessment For Utah Jazz Ahead of New Season

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on November 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James made his feelings known about the Utah Jazz and their chances in the ever-tough Western Conference. 

Talking on the Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash, James said the Jazz should be competing for a playoff spot in the Western Conference next season, after almost five years of not making the postseason. 

LeBron James Tells Expectations For Utah Jazz

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GettySALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – NOVEMBER 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives into Kyle Filipowski #22 of the Utah Jazz during the first half of a game at Delta Center on November 23, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

James, who moved from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Philadelphia 76ers this season, said the Jazz already have the talent to compete in the West with the insertion of rookie Darryn Peterson and the development of franchise star Lauri Markkanen

“I don’t see this roster saying, ‘Okay, well, we’re going to play for the first couple months and then let’s try to get another, you know, draft pick.’ Not saying I’m speaking for them, but you know, I just see this team competing. There’s no reason with this talent that they shouldn’t,” James said on the podcast. 

“The Jazz definitely have a deep talented roster; it just comes down to for them to play team basketball and stay healthy and they could be a really solid team in the West.”

The Jazz enter the 2026-2027 NBA season with a shifted outlook, marking a definitive end to their multi-year tanking phase.

This renewed competitive push is anchored by a potent star tandem featuring All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen and dynamic frontcourt acquisition Jaren Jackson Jr., alongside the rapid development of young guard Keyonte George and the emergence of Peterson as a potential go-to star. 

They are joined by second-year forward Ace Bailey to round out a fierce, young core coached by Will Hardy. 

Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Green, and Josh Okogie are also expected to be valuable additions to the Jazz. 

Even Jazz’s Franchise Star Has High Expectations For The Team This Season

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets
GettyBOULDER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 4: Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz passes the ball to Keyonte George #3 in the first half of a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets at CU Event Center on October 4, 2026 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Franchise star Lauri Markkanen is also giving the Utah Jazz a high bar to reach in the upcoming season.

Talking on media day, Markkanen said that the Jazz is set to be a competitive team next season, adding to a plethora of contenders in the West. 

“I think our expectation is to be really competitive,” Markkanen said. “Of course, we all want to make the playoffs and make noise in the playoffs. But we don’t really talk about it every day. The vibes are high, we’re having fun with each other. But when we step on the court, or [in the] weight room, or whatever, everybody’s being super locked in.”

Markkanen is already feeling the team’s competitive shift ahead of the season. 

“That’s what you sense when you walk into the building. Everybody’s after the same goal. I’m sure we’ll talk about it tomorrow when we start camp; where we want to be and stuff. But, I think the emphasis right now is really staying locked in when we’re in this building,” he said. 

Markkanen delivered an impressive campaign for the Jazz last season despite being limited to 42 games, averaging 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, serving as the focal point.

Now, the offensive responsibilities will be scattered throughout the lineup, with spitfire guards George and Peterson expected to lead the backcourt.

Nevertheless, the team still has an uphill climb with a competitive West landscape.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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LeBron James Gives Unexpected Assessment For Utah Jazz Ahead of New Season

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