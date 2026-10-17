Utah Jazz Make Popular Roster Move To Add Depth

The Utah Jazz have claimed Tony Bradley off of free agency waivers, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“The Utah Jazz have claimed center Tony Bradley off free agency waivers, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported via X. “Bradley was the Jazz’s No. 28 pick in 2017 and now returns to where he spent his first 3 NBA seasons.”

Bradley had spent the preseason with the New York Knicks, having signed an Exhibit 9 contract with the franchise. He was ultimately waived on October 15.

By signing Bradley, the Jazz are reuniting with their former center. He spent three years with the Jazz between 2017 and 2020, playing in a total of 70 regular-season games, averaging 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Utah has added some much-needed veteran depth to its front court with this move. Bradley can provide a reliable interior presence on both ends of the floor and will be an impact player on limited minutes. Essentially, Bradley will provide the Jazz with some low-cost veteran insurance at the center position for the upcoming campaign.

Bradley Will Give Jazz Extra Cover For Jusuf Nurkic

Bradley’s addition will also help the Jazz immediately. Jusuf Nurkic has been ruled out for the opening stretch of the season. He’s dealing with a partial plantar plate tear, which he suffered during Utah’s preseason opener against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 4.

Utah still has a strong big man rotation, though. Will Hardy can still call on Jaxson Hayes, Mo Bamba, and Jaren Jackson Jr. (if he wants a more versatile option at the five). However, Bradley will bring veteran know-how and physicality that Utah would otherwise miss without Nurkic.

Furthermore, there’s unlikely to be any issues when Nurkic returns and Bradley is ultimately moved toward the end of the rotation.

Utah Jazz Fans React To Tony Bradley Addition

Following the news of Bradley’s addition, Jazz fans were quick to share their happiness that their former big man is heading back to his old team.

“Hey! Couldn’t hurt, right? Jazz needed a vet to help hold down the fort while Nurk is out,” @Darthsmurfer wrote on X, upon learning of the news.

“Nice move bringing Tony Bradley back into the mix,” another fan wrote in the comments of Charania’s report. “Curious to see how he fits in with the current frontcourt rotations.”

“Utah gets its 2017 first-rounder back on a waiver claim. Homecoming, or does he actually play?,” @sheseeswins wrote.

“Tony Bradley was drafted by Utah in twenty seventeen and spent his first three seasons there. Now he’s coming back off waivers,” another fan wrote. “That’s a guy coming home after bouncing around and the Jazz giving him another shot where his career started.”

Judging by the reaction online, Bradley will be welcomed back in Utah with open arms. Fans seem to understand that this move is about depth and insurance. However, welcoming a veteran back to the team he started out with is usually a popular choice.

Bradley will undoubtedly hope to make a positive impact when his number is called, however infrequent that may be.