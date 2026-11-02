Washington Wizards Make New AJ Dybantsa Decision Before Magic Game

The Washington Wizards are giving AJ Dybantsa more room to work.

Head coach Brian Keefe said the rookie will have a higher minutes limit against the Orlando Magic than he had in his first two appearances, according to The Athletic’s Josh Robbins. Dybantsa remains on a restriction, but Washington is easing it.

That is the development heading into Monday’s game. After getting their No. 1 pick back on the floor, the Wizards are taking another step toward a fuller workload.

“AJ Dybantsa remains on a minutes restriction, but the minutes limit is higher than in his previous two games, Wizards coach Brian Keefe said,” Robbins reported on X.

The report did not specify the new ceiling or establish when Washington expects to remove the restriction altogether.

Wizards Give AJ Dybantsa More Minutes After Productive Start

Dybantsa scored 19 points in 27 minutes against Cleveland, then added 17 points in 30 minutes against Charlotte, according to NBA.com.

Those appearances give Washington something to build on. Dybantsa has already produced while the coaching staff manages his workload. Now Keefe has more flexibility in deciding how to distribute his playing time.

An increased allowance can affect more than the final number in the box score. It gives a coach more room to extend a productive stretch, bring a player back earlier or preserve minutes for later in the game.

That does not guarantee Dybantsa will receive every additional minute available. Fouls, matchups and the score still influence a rotation. The change expands Keefe’s options.

It also advances the story beyond Dybantsa’s return for his NBA debut. Washington is moving from getting him into games to determining how much more he can handle.

Is AJ Dybantsa Playing Tonight Against the Magic, and Is He on a Minutes Restriction?

Dybantsa is expected to play against Orlando on Monday, Nov. 2, with Keefe outlining an increased minutes allowance before the matchup. The Wizards’ schedule lists tipoff for 7:30 p.m. ET at Kia Center.

Yes, he remains on a minutes restriction. The change is that his limit is higher than it was during his first two games.

There is no confirmed new number in Robbins’ report. His previous playing time should not be treated as an announcement of either the old cap or the new one.

Actual minutes and an announced maximum are different things. A player can finish below an allowance because of how a game unfolds. Without a disclosed figure, projecting an exact workload would go beyond Keefe’s reported update.

For Washington, the next question is how Keefe uses the additional flexibility. Dybantsa has already returned. Against Orlando, the Wizards have more room to keep him involved.