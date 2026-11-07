Washington Wizards Make Anthony Davis Injury Announcement Before Thunder Game

The Washington Wizards could get Anthony Davis back in the lineup Saturday night. The big man is questionable against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a right ankle sprain after sitting out Friday’s 139-132 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Davis was still questionable on the 3:15 p.m. ET injury report Saturday, the same designation he carried into Friday before Washington ruled him out. The Wizards are finishing a back-to-back on the road, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center.

Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Against the Thunder?

Davis’ status is still up in the air. The official NBA injury report lists the same right ankle sprain that cost him his first game of the season Friday.

Davis hurt the ankle in the first quarter of Wednesday’s home game against Atlanta. He landed on teammate AJ Dybantsa’s foot while contesting Nickeil Alexander-Walker. As Heavy previously reported, Davis had the ankle wrapped and made another trip to the locker room in the third quarter. He returned and finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in under 30 minutes.

The ankle kept him out of the rematch two nights later. Washington went from having Davis for most of Wednesday’s game to opening Friday with Deandre Ayton at center alongside Alex Sarr. Saturday’s report leaves that pairing in play for a second straight game.

Deandre Ayton Gives the Wizards a Starting Option if Davis Sits

Ayton grabbed 11 rebounds in 23 minutes against Atlanta, seven of them on the offensive glass. Sarr added 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes, though he also picked up five fouls. Together, they accounted for eight of Washington’s 14 offensive rebounds, according to the team’s box score.

Washington found scoring elsewhere. Kyshawn George had 33 points and eight assists, and Trae Young and Tre Johnson scored 23 apiece. The problem was on the other end. Atlanta scored 62 points in the paint and shot 53.1% from the field. That’s where Davis’ return would give the Wizards another option, especially if Sarr gets into foul trouble again.

Both teams are short on frontcourt depth. Washington has ruled out Tristan Vukčević with a left hip impingement, and Oklahoma City has ruled out Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams. Isaiah Hartenstein is absent from the Thunder’s afternoon injury report, so Ayton’s work on the glass still figures to matter even with Holmgren sidelined.

If Davis sits, the bigger decision comes when Ayton needs a breather. Sarr can slide to center, but that would leave Washington with one fewer big on the floor to help finish defensive possessions.