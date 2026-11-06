Wizards Announce Anthony Davis Injury Status Ahead of Hawks Rematch

On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards suffered a 120-105 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Anthony Davis sprained his right ankle in the first quarter, but he was able to play through it. He finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks on 12-for-19 shooting from the field.

The Wizards are back in action on Friday in a rematch against the Hawks as part of the 2026 NBA Cup.

Anthony Davis Injury Status Revealed

The Washington Wizards have listed Anthony Davis as questionable on their injury report against the Atlanta Hawks.

Davis is officially dealing with a sprained right ankle, though it’s good news that he’s only questionable and not out.

That means Davis has a chance to get cleared and upgraded to available before the start of the game.

However, it won’t be surprising if the Wizards erred on the side of caution with Davis. His injury history is pretty long, so they might want him to get an extra day of rest to ensure that he is fully healthy.

Davis was recently predicted by Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report as one of the players likely to get traded this season.

If the Wizards want to trade Davis, he needs to be healthy to get the maximum return possible.

What Happened to Anthony Davis?

In the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks, Lu Dort set a screen on AJ Dybantsa to free up Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Anthony Davis was there as a help defender, forcing Alexander-Walker to take a pump fake. Davis bit and jumped, landing on Dybantsa’s foot and spraining his right ankle.

It was a freak accident that could have been even more catastrophic for Davis and the Wizards.

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According to BasketNews, Davis went back to the locker room after the injury. He came out in the second quarter with his ankle wrapped, but he still finished with 18 points and six rebounds at halftime.

Davis left the game again in the third quarter before returning in the fourth quarter.

This is the second injury scare for Davis this season already. He hurt his right hand on October 26 against the Charlotte Hornets, but it was a minor one, and he didn’t miss a game because of it.

For what it’s worth, Davis has yet to sit out a game this season. He even played in back-to-back games in Week 1 against the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.