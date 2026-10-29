Anthony Davis Passes Former Lakers Teammate on NBA All-Time Scoring List

On Wednesday, Anthony Davis scored 18 points in the Washington Wizards‘ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.

It was a monumental game for the Wizards because of AJ Dybantsa‘s debut, but they fell short against the Cavs, 121-111.

Nevertheless, there was still some good news for the Wizards, especially for Davis and his place on the all-time scoring list.

Anthony Davis Passes Former Lakers Teammate

According to HoopsMatic, Anthony Davis is now 57th all-time in points with 19,494. He passed former Los Angeles Lakers teammate and Hall of Fame center Dwight Howard to achieve the feat. They won a title together with the Lakers in 2020.

Davis needed just 10 points to move past Howard entering Wednesday’s game. He scored 18 points to inch closer to the next man on the all-time scoring list, Walter Davis, who has 19,521 points.

The 10-time All-Star only needs 506 points to join the exclusive 20,000-point club. If he stays healthy enough this season, he’ll be the 53rd player in NBA history to do it.

Davis will also pass multiple Hall of Famers in his journey to 20,000 points, such as Clifford Robinson, Bernard King and John Stockton.

Anthony Davis Suffers Injury Scare Before Cavs Game

One of the main issues of Anthony Davis’ career has been his durability. Davis has played in the first five games of the season with the Washington Wizards.

However, Davis already suffered an injury scare in their previous game against the Charlotte Hornets.

With just 33.3 seconds left in the game, Davis set a screen for Tre Johnson. Grayson Allen fought through the pick and hit Davis’ hand.

The Wizards star was then seen shaking his right hand, which was a concern following the game. He was unable to make his Wizards debut last season after his trade from the Dallas Mavericks because of a left hand injury.

After the game, Davis alleviated fears of any injury by cracking a joke about what happened to his right hand.

“Oh no, I was hitting too many shots, and I was just shaking it out. It was kind of hot,” Davis said via Greg Finberg of Wizards Central.

Davis was indeed hot during the game, finishing with 29 points and 10 rebounds on 50.0 percent shooting from the floor.