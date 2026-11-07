Anthony Davis Trade Rumors Put Wizards in Tough Spot

According to Polymarket Hoops, per Sean Deveney, Anthony Davis may force the Washington Wizards’ hand at the trade deadline. If he wants out of Washington, then he will have a chance to force his way out. Davis has played in eight games this season and is averaging 23.4 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Wizards.

Anthony Davis Situation

Getty ORLANDO, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 02: Anthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards reacts against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Kia Center on November 02, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Davis has been linked to rumors that he wants to return to the Los Angeles Lakers. He played for the Lakers for five and a half seasons, winning a championship with them in 2020. There have been rumors nonstop circulating about Davis since he got to Washington. Some say that he doesn’t want to be there, and others say he is having problems with his contract. Davis hasn’t publicly said anything; most of it is speculation.

Davis is on a big contract right now, but has yet to agree to an extension. This makes people think that he may not want to be there. There will be a lot of speculation until the trade deadline comes and goes, or until he signs an extension.

Davis Trade Value

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 30: Anthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards reacts after making a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of the NBA Cup game at Capital One Arena on October 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

So far, Davis has been healthy, and if the Wizards do trade him, his value may be kind of high right now. He has been playing well to start the season and providing a lot for a contender. Many teams, though, may not want to take on that big contract. Especially since they might not trust him to stay healthy.

The closer that the trade deadline gets, the more the rumors will start up about Davis. He will be a player to watch and monitor with all this going on. He hasn’t publicly said anything, but there has been speculation about whether he is happy with the Wizards or wants to be somewhere else. Over the next couple of months, he will be a player who gets monitored closely.