According to Polymarket Hoops, per Sean Deveney, Anthony Davis may force the Washington Wizards’ hand at the trade deadline. If he wants out of Washington, then he will have a chance to force his way out. Davis has played in eight games this season and is averaging 23.4 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Wizards.
Anthony Davis Situation
Davis has been linked to rumors that he wants to return to the Los Angeles Lakers. He played for the Lakers for five and a half seasons, winning a championship with them in 2020. There have been rumors nonstop circulating about Davis since he got to Washington. Some say that he doesn’t want to be there, and others say he is having problems with his contract. Davis hasn’t publicly said anything; most of it is speculation.
Davis is on a big contract right now, but has yet to agree to an extension. This makes people think that he may not want to be there. There will be a lot of speculation until the trade deadline comes and goes, or until he signs an extension.
Davis Trade Value
So far, Davis has been healthy, and if the Wizards do trade him, his value may be kind of high right now. He has been playing well to start the season and providing a lot for a contender. Many teams, though, may not want to take on that big contract. Especially since they might not trust him to stay healthy.
The closer that the trade deadline gets, the more the rumors will start up about Davis. He will be a player to watch and monitor with all this going on. He hasn’t publicly said anything, but there has been speculation about whether he is happy with the Wizards or wants to be somewhere else. Over the next couple of months, he will be a player who gets monitored closely.
Anthony Davis Trade Rumors Put Wizards in Tough Spot