Wizards Face Bad News About Anthony Davis Injury

The Washington Wizards are facing fresh injury concerns after Anthony Davis appeared to injure his ankle during their game against the Atlanta Hawks

Davis tweaked his ankle in the first quarter against the Hawks on Wednesday.

Anthony Davis Came Out With a Heavily Wrapped Ankle

He wrapped the ankle, briefly visited the locker room in the third quarter, and returned to finish the game. He led the Wizards with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks in under 30 minutes of play.

The Wizards, however, lost to the Hawks, Washington star Trae Young’s former team, 120-105.

Davis has a long-documented career history of soft-tissue and structural injuries, including calf strains, groin and quad tightness, and previous left-hand ligament issues during his time with the Dallas Mavericks.

His recent ankle injury led to ongoing caution from fans and medical staff.

This season, Davis is averaging 23.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game across 8 appearances.

Last week, Davis also suffered an apparent head injury.

Anthony Davis Is Ecstatic In Playing With The Washington Wizards

Anthony Davis is ecstatic at his chance to play with the Washington Wizards, where he is anchoring the paint on both ends.

Davis is also relishing the opportunity to play alongside an All-Star guard such as Trae Young and a promising young core led by the impressive AJ Dybantsa and Alex Sarr.

“Some guys on our team who has been here for a little bit was like, ‘We haven’t had this in a little bit,'” Davis said.

Before the season started, Davis also expressed that he is fighting for a championship, not just merely competing alongside a talented group.

“No matter what, I want to win. If that’s here, then that’s here… Every year that I’m here, I want to compete for a championship,” he said.

Dallas traded Davis to Washington last season to reorient its roster around Cooper Flagg and shed long-term salary, while the Wizards aimed to pair Davis with Trae Young to accelerate their timeline.

Davis did not play with the Wizards last season since he nursed a hand injury.

Now, the team is now complete and ready to contend in the Eastern Conference.

According to Trae Young, the Wizards have great chemistry to start the season, led by him and Davis, who are seen as the leaders of the relatively young squad.

“I’m definitely comfortable with these guys already,” Young said. “We built a lot of chemistry and a great connection in the offseason over the summertime, just hanging out with each other and being around each other in the gym. The connection off the court is there and I think we’re starting to gel and our offense is starting to pick up a little bit.”

The Wizards are in the middle of the pack in the East standings at 4-4 after eight games.

If they remain healthy, they are seen to be one of the tough teams to beat in a stacked Eastern Conference later in the season.

For now, the Wizards hope they can avoid setbacks from their key players and shrug off injury bugs throughout the season.