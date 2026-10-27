Did Deandre Ayton Play Tonight? Why Wizards’ Center Scored 0 Points

Deandre Ayton has a ton of name value.

He’s a former No. 1 overall pick and has spent time for a marquee franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers.

These days, though, his on-court value may not be as high as that of his name.

Ayton plays for the Washington Wizards now, and if you weren’t paying much attention on Monday night, you might not even have noticed.

Did Deandre Ayton Play Tonight?

Yes, Ayton was on the floor for the Wizards on Monday night in a 110-103 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

He just struggled to make an impact. Ayton didn’t score a single point.

Deandre Ayton Stats

Ayton hasn’t been starting for the Wizards, and that remained true on Monday. It severely limits his opportunities.

On Monday, for example, Ayton got just 12 minutes of action.

In those dozen minutes, Ayton attempted just one field goal, and missed it. He didn’t get to the foul line.

Ayton added four rebounds, two assists and one turnover.

This was Ayton’s quietest game of the season, but he hasn’t done a ton so far.

He got 15 minutes and did score 11 points in the opener.

He then had 14 minutes with four points and six rebounds in game two.

In game three, Ayton got 16 minutes and scored six points with five rebounds.

This was by far Ayton’s poorest showing, but he didn’t look to assert himself while seeing just 12 minutes. It was never going to be a big night for him with that role.

Why Deandre Ayton Isn’t Playing More

This simply isn’t a spot that Ayton will get more time when everyone is healthy.

The Wizards start Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis, two guys who could be starting centers. Davis had 29 points and 10 rebounds on Monday, and Sarr had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Davis does have a long injury history, so that’s part of what makes Ayton’s presence smart. He can also help serve as a mentor for the former No. 2 overall pick Sarr.

It just could be tough for Ayton to consistently impact individual games for the Wizards. Ayton is more of a bit player at this point. If he can handle that role, he could prove useful, but it’ll be tougher to measures his overall impact with a lot less time on the court this season than ever before for Ayton.