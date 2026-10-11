Trae Young Ejection Raises a Bigger Question for the Wizards

Trae Young and Detroit’s Daniss Jenkins were ejected in the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason game after a sideline exchange turned into mutual shoving. The Wizards still won 114-108 in overtime at Capital One Arena, and nobody should treat a preseason scuffle as a crisis. But the Trae Young ejection landed on the one subject Washington cares about most: whether its franchise point guard is actually on the floor.

Trae Young Ejection: How the Scuffle With Daniss Jenkins Unfolded

The confrontation began after a Ron Holland dunk with 8:18 left in the third quarter, just minutes after Young hit his only field goal of the night. Jenkins bumped Young while running the floor, words were exchanged, and the two shoved each other as teammates and officials stepped in. Accounts differ on who pushed first. Referees assessed double technical fouls, then a second set when the two kept talking, which triggered the ejections. Washington led 62-60 at the time. Young left with two points on 1-of-4 shooting, eight assists and five turnovers in 23 minutes. Jenkins had 12 points and four assists. Anthony Davis rushed in to back his new teammate, reportedly telling Jenkins, “I know that he’s small, but that’s my boy.” The Detroit News noted the Pistons have now been involved in three altercations through two preseason games, so this was as much about Detroit’s edge as anything Young did.

Why Availability Matters More Than One Preseason Shove

Young played just 15 games last season: 10 with Atlanta and five with Washington after a January trade, with a sprained right MCL, a quad contusion and back irritation costing him most of the year. The Wizards finished a league-worst 17-65. This summer he opted out of a $48.97 million player option and agreed to a four-year, $212 million max deal, according to Yahoo Sports, making him the centerpiece of the rebuild alongside Anthony Davis and No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa. That’s why even a meaningless Trae Young ejection draws attention. The Wizards are betting big that this is the year he stays on the floor. They did win without him Saturday, but Washington’s offense runs through his vision and range, and missing time, whether through injury or discipline, undercuts what the front office is building.

What the Wizards Need From Their $212 Million Point Guard

The early returns have shown what Washington paid for. The last time Young had a full season, in 2024-25, he led the NBA at 11.6 assists per game, and in Thursday’s preseason opener, a 111-109 win at Madison Square Garden over the Knicks, he scored 15 points with four assists. Against Detroit he again found teammates early, though the five turnovers are a reminder of the rust and the risk. The challenge now is consistency and durability across 82 games, beginning with the Oct. 21 opener against Milwaukee. For now, the incident looks like preseason emotion rather than a red flag. Yet the larger picture is clear: the Wizards did not bring Young in to watch from the sideline. They need him healthy, productive and present every night if this new era is going to take shape.