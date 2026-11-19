One of the biggest questions for the Arizona Cardinals in the upcoming offseason will be who will be their starting quarterback for 2027. On his own podcast, ESPN’s Adam Schefter brings up one possibility the team could take.

“There is going to be an auction, I believe, for the No. 1 overall pick, for the right to draft Drew Mestemaker,” said Schefter. “Whether it’s the Jets trading up, the Cardinals trading up. Dolphins, Jets, Cardinals, Browns, whoever. Someone is going to want to trade up if it’s Tennessee or the Chargers.”

Schefter says that the Titans seem unlikely to move on from Cam Ward, the former No. 1 overall pick just two years ago. That means they could ignite a bidding war for any quarterback-needy team to get in position to draft Mestemaker out of Oklahoma State.

Cardinals QB Situation Entering the 2027 Offseason

There are a lot of issues that need to be resolved before the Cardinals can decide on their 2027 quarterback. The first is an eight-game evaluation of rookie third-rounder Carson Beck. Then the organization has to decide who makes that decision in the draft, whether it’s general manager Monti Ossenfort or someone else.

The Cardinals currently sit at the No. 7 spot in the draft entering Week 11. However, it’s quite possible they could be in a better spot come January. Their roster has been heavily depleted by injuries at every offensive position except tight end. That makes Beck’s rookie evaluation tough, as his job may be decided by factors outside of his control.

Should the Cardinals lose out and finish the year 3-14 for the second consecutive season, there will be a shakeup. It’s possible that Ossenfort gets dismissed in favor of a new GM. It’s unclear what kind of effect it will have on head coach Mike LaFleur and the rest of the offense.

How the organization feels about Beck, Mestemaker, and Notre Dame’s CJ Carr moving forward will say a lot about their willingness to move up in the draft. The next seven games will determine Beck’s fate, while the scouting department looks at where Mestemaker and Carr could fit long-term.

The Potential Price to Move Up to No. 1 Overall

The most notable trade of that type came in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers traded receiver DJ Moore plus two firsts and two seconds to the Chicago Bears to move up from No. 9 to No. 1.

The price to move up to the No. 1 overall pick from outside the top five could cost an additional first-rounder, if not more. If they are closer, then less draft capital will be needed.

The quarterback position ultimately is just one piece of the puzzle. With holes at nearly every position group, it will take years before the Cardinals have built enough pieces to be a competitive club.

Regardless of who takes the snaps from under center, adding more contributors should be the primary directive for whoever gets tasked with assembling next year’s roster.