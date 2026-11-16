Bijan Robinson Explains Why Falcons ‘Deserve’ Boos From Fans

The Atlanta Falcons suffered a 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and running back Bijan Robinson understands why fans were booing them.

Atlanta has lost three straight games and is now 3-7. During Sunday’s game, fans began booing the Falcons after a few failed third downs, and Robinson knows fans are frustrated.

“They put in their hard-earned work every single week to try to make it to these games, and it’s our job to make it count for them,” Robinson said, per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “So yeah, when they boo us, we deserve it.”

The Falcons started the game with four straight three-and-outs on offense. It’s the first time that has happened to them since 2000, per Raimondi.

Falcons Head Coach Accepts Blame for Team’s Struggles

The Falcons finished the Chiefs game converting five of 16 third downs and scoring once on five red zone trips. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 286 yards and one interception in the loss.

Robinson finished with 71 yards on 16 carries. One of the things that has frustrated fans is the lack of touches for Robinson, who has not had 20 or more carries since the Falcons’ win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.

“The responsibility falls on me,” Atlanta head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “All of this falls on me. So, I’ll take responsibility for everything that goes on in this football team. We all have to be better. That’s the truth. We will all learn from it, not going to hide from it, going to own it and then make corrections.”

Falcons Are Not Giving Up on 2026 Season

With the loss, the Falcons are in last place in the NFC South. However, they are not out of the division race since the leader, the Carolina Panthers, have a 4-5 record.

“Obviously, the season hasn’t particularly gone the way we want it to, but the one thing is this locker room has stayed together,” Falcons defensive lineman Cameron Thomas said, per Daniel Flick of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You would think that we were 6-3, 6-4, and we continue to just ultimately work together fighting toward the goal. And we definitely got a lot of hope.”

The Falcons haven’t won the NFC South since 2016, when they reached the Super Bowl. The last time Atlanta reached the playoffs (or had a winning season) was in 2017.

Since 2018, the Falcons have had four different head coaches. Stefanski was hired during the offseason, replacing Raheem Morris, who went 16-18 in two seasons.