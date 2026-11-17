It was only a month ago that the Atlanta Falcons’ offense was humming.

These days, the Falcons can hardly get anything going as QB Michael Penix Jr. struggles to prove that his early-season leap was for real.

Atlanta lost 35-13 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a game that wasn’t even that close, dropping the Falcons to 3-7 on the season.

Because they’re in the brutal NFC South Division, that record doesn’t actually put the Falcons out of the playoff picture yet.

Still, this clearly isn’t a good enough team to make any kind of deep run, and that invites questions about the future. And as it so often happens in football, the future questions revolve around the quarterback position — the most important position in sports.

What to make of Penix? That’s the question everyone in the Falcons’ building will be trying to answer.

ESPN Predicts Falcons’ QB Future

ESPN’s Ben Solak published a new article on Tuesday morning in which he breaks down NFL topics with the premise of “I think” something will happen.

For the Falcons, Solak wrote: “I think the Falcons need a new starting quarterback in 2027.”

Solak then breaks down a variety of play types in which Penix leaves something to be desired.

“Here’s the issue: Splashes don’t earn a quarterback a fourth year of patience,” Solak writes after noting that there has been a bit of good from the lefty. “Penix will be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2027 before the fifth-year option, and expectations in Atlanta are accelerated given the new coaching staff and new ownership structure (president of football Matt Ryan). With three highly paid offensive players in RB Bijan Robinson, receiver Drake London and Pitts, Atlanta’s offense should, in theory, be a dangerous unit. Penix has the next two months to prove he is consistent enough to captain that unit and that his game isn’t splashes, but actual reliable stretches of production. The clock is ticking, and the recent play has not been encouraging.”

Some teams might switch quarterbacks later in the season if struggles continue, but Atlanta can’t afford to do that. They have to see exactly what they have in Penix.

QB Options

It’s unlikely that the Falcons’ next starting quarterback is on the roster if it’s not Penix. It’s hard to imagine they’d go into next season with Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton or Jack Strand as their starter.

That leaves an open question of who they could get, though. The Falcons could target a quarterback in the first round of the draft. They could also keep an eye on a potential reclamation project if the likes of Daniel Jones or Kyler Murray come available.

Whoever the Falcons have next season probably won’t be incredibly inspiring — but it has started to feel, as Solak suggests, like Penix may be wearing out his welcome.