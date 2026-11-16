The Atlanta Falcons didn’t have a very good Sunday, and now one of their players is facing a potential punishment from the NFL.

Entering the day at 3-6 and trying to maintain touch in the NFC South Division, the Falcons showed very little life. They went down 28-3 at one point en route to a 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sure, on paper there’s little shame in losing to the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes — but losing the way the Falcons did was different. They lacked in a lot of areas and never even had a chance.

The Falcons are now 3-7, a game-and-a-half behind the 4-5 Carolina Panthers, who currently hold the division lead. Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are 3-6, half a game ahead of Atlanta, which still has to have its bye week, unlike its three division mates.

But back to that punishment — one hit by the Falcons could result in a fine from the NFL.

Falcons Starter Facing NFL Fine

The NFL has predetermined penalties that come with fines when players are flagged for them.

Roughing the passer is one of those penalties, and that’s the penalty Dorlus committed on Sunday.

It came in the fourth quarter with the Falcons already down 21-3, and it helped extend a Chiefs drive that ended in a touchdown to make it 28-3.

And no, the Falcons would not be the team coming back from down 28-3.

Defenders playing against Patrick Mahomes often end up upset at the calls he gets from officials, but they simply have to recognize who they’re facing and do better to avoid such calls.

Dorlus couldn’t do that on Sunday, and now he’s facing a fine.

Roughing the Passer Fine Amount

Roughing the passer comes with a fine of $17,911 for a first offense (and $23,882 for a second offense).

There doesn’t appear to be a previous fine for Dorlus for roughing the passer, so it seems his fine would be $17,911.

Fines for penalties are handed out by the NFL at the league’s discretion, so they first review each play and determine whether the fine is warranted. Later in the week they’ll release the official report revealing if Dorlus has indeed been fined for his penalty hit on Mahomes.