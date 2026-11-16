The Atlanta Falcons tried something different with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now coach Kevin Stefanski has made another decision about who will run the offense after the bye week.

Rees moved from the coaches box to the sideline Sunday, hoping to improve communication with Michael Penix Jr. But after a 35-13 defeat dropped Atlanta to 3-7, Stefanski confirmed he isn’t taking play-calling duties away from his coordinator.

Kevin Stefanski Stands by Tommy Rees After Falcons Loss

Despite Atlanta’s third straight defeat, Rees will continue calling plays, according to Falcons Wire’s Matt Urben.

“Yes,” Stefanski answered when asked whether Rees would remain the play-caller.

“I think we need to look at our process,” Stefanski continued. “You know, a lot of this is we’ve got to give the guys a plan that they can go execute. And we have to look at all the areas we can do better there, and then you have to execute said plan.”

Rees’ job as play-caller was never changed for Sunday’s game. His location, however, was.

The offensive coordinator spent the previous games upstairs but worked from the sideline against Kansas City. Stefanski said he hoped the switch would help the team communicate more directly.

“Tommy’s done it from upstairs and downstairs but just trying to do something different,” Stefanski said after the loss, according to Falcons Wire’s earlier postgame report.

Michael Penix Jr. Reacts to Tommy Rees Sideline Move

For Penix, there was one noticeable change in how he and Rees could talk between possessions.

“It was just more one-on-one, hand-on-hand talking instead of coming from a third party, a middleman,” Penix said following the game.

But Penix also told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi he didn’t know why Rees had moved downstairs and didn’t necessarily think the change made a difference for him.

Rees spent much of the game alongside Penix on the bench, reviewing what had happened during drives, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Daniel Flick.

The results, however, hardly changed. Atlanta opened with four consecutive three-and-outs for the first time in 26 years and didn’t pick up a first down until the second quarter. The Falcons had just 117 net yards and four first downs at halftime.

Penix completed 23 of 43 passes for 286 yards and an interception, with much of his yardage arriving after Kansas City had built a commanding lead.

Falcons Face Bigger Offensive Questions During Bye Week

The Falcons have scored just 30 points across their three-game losing streak, including a shutout against Tampa Bay. Their latest loss also featured nine penalties for 65 yards, with repeated offensive-line mistakes hurting drives.

Bijan Robinson carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards, while Penix attempted 43 passes. Atlanta also went just 5-for-16 on third down, making it difficult to sustain drives.

Penix said the team had committed no pre-snap offensive penalties during the preceding week of practice, making the mistakes Sunday especially frustrating.

Stefanski hasn’t excused the results, either.

“We’re not at the level that we need to be in order to win football games,” he said, according to Urben.

The two coaches worked together in Cleveland, where Stefanski handed Rees play-calling responsibilities during the 2025 season. When they arrived in Atlanta, he made Rees the play-caller from the start.

Stefanski said the bye provides time to examine the offense’s preparation and execution. And while the sideline experiment didn’t produce an immediate improvement, his latest answer makes clear who will still be sending plays to Penix when the Falcons return.