Ex-Falcons QB Signs With Bucs After Baker Mayfield Injury

The Atlanta Falcons have one of their former quarterbacks heading to an NFC South Division rival.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reeling with the news that Baker Mayfield could be looking at some negative effects of an injury that could keep him out in Week 11.

With that in mind, the Bucs made a quarterback signing on Monday — and it’s a name familiar to Falcons fans: Cooper Rush.

Bucs Sign Cooper Rush

The signing of Rush was announced on Monday.

The Buccaneers had a Week 10 bye, but over the weekend it emerged that their QB1 Mayfield was hurting.

Rush serves as an insurance policy, but he’ll still be a long way away from playing.

The Buccaneers would start undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels if Mayfield can’t go — and Daniels already started earlier this season when Mayfield was injured and was somewhat impressive.

The Bucs also have Easton Stick in their building, currently on the practice squad.

Tampa Bay previously had Brett Rypien around this season, but they released him the first time Mayfield got healthy again.

This time, they’ve brought Rush in to be the potential QB3 if Mayfield misses games.

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Cooper Rush With Falcons

The Falcons signed Rush on July 29 as an insurance policy that they ended up having to cash in quickly.

With Michael Penix Jr. still recovering from injury and Tua Tagovailoa hurt during Week 1 practice, Rush had to start the Falcons’ first two games of the season.

He threw one touchdown in a Week 1 loss to the Steelers, a catch-and-run by Bijan Robinson.

Rush threw four interceptions total between the Pittsburgh game and then a Week 2 blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers — in which he was pulled in the second half for the undrafted rookie from the Division II ranks, Jack Strand.

The Falcons eventually cut Rush in favor of signing Andy Dalton to be their veteran presence after the “Red Rifle” was released by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rush had been a free agent since his release until now. He’s heading back to the NFC South — Rush hadn’t been in the division until this year, previously playing for the Cowboys and Ravens.