Falcons GM Ian Cunningham In Attendance For UGA vs. Mizzou

There has been a long-standing grievance among Georgia fans that the Atlanta Falcons never select Bulldogs players in the NFL Draft, but that is a narrative that has started to dissolve in recent years.

That trend only continued into Saturday as the Bulldogs put on a strong showing, stomping the visiting Missouri Tigers, 48-21 in front of a large audience that included at least one individual associated with Atlanta’s front office.

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham was on the sidelines to see it all in Sanford Stadium.

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham In Attendance For Georgia vs. Missouri

The Falcons have only continued to do their due diligence evaluating Georgia draft prospects, catching attention for doing just that in the 2026 NFL Draft. Before that, Atlanta was also well-represented at Georgia’s pro day.

Atlanta added a couple of Bulldogs to the mix, selecting selecting wide receiver Zachariah Branch at No. 79 overall in the third round of the event, while also signing jack-of-all-trades running back Cash Jones as an undrafted free agent.

Branch has seen action in seven games this season, tallying 10 receptions on 12 targets for 64 yards and one touchdown. Jones was released roughly one month ago by the team, with his biggest highlights coming on a 103-yard performance in the Falcons’ second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

UGA Prospects To Watch In 2027 NFL Draft

The Falcons have plenty of areas of need as they continue to skid through an abysmal season, dropping to an overall record of 3-7 after Sunday’s 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. With many holes to fill moving forward in the Kevin Stefanski era, Atlanta will address many of those in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Georgia’s prospects can supplement that effort, with a number of names to watch on a roster that makes up arguably the best in college football. For the Falcons in particular, names like linebackers Chris Cole and Raylen Wilson, safety KJ Bolden, cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, and running back Nate Frazier, among others.

With their team out of postseason contention, Falcons fans now have their eyes on the long-term future. And it will be interesting to see what the beginning of that looks like when the Falcons are on the clock in April.