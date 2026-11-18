ESPN has released its latest NFL Mock Draft, and the Atlanta Falcons are projected to select a quarterback, meaning Michael Penix Jr. could be on his way out.

Jordan Reid released the mock draft on Wednesday, shortly after the trade deadline. He believes the Falcons will select Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr at No. 8 overall.

“Carr is an instinctive passer who consistently has answers and has already been given considerable autonomy in Notre Dame’s offense,” Reid wrote. “He doesn’t have the high-end traits of some passers in the class (picture a more mobile Kirk Cousins), but he is polished in many of the skills that are essential to playing the position.

The interesting thing is that the Falcons selected Penix No. 8 overall in 2024. But this is a different regime, and if Penix continues to struggle this season, it would not be surprising to see the Falcons take a quarterback for a fresh start.

Falcons Still Believe in Michael Penix Jr.

As of now, the Falcons are 100% behind Penix, who missed the first two games while recovering from knee surgery. Ahead of the Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs game last Sunday, Matt Ryan told CBS Sports he believes in Penix.

“The way he prepares during the week, ownership of the game plan, getting us in and out of plays, as we continue to get better at that, and he puts the guys around him in positions to be successful, I think he’s going to continue to grow,” Ryan said.

“He can play; there’s no question about it. He’s shown that at different times throughout his young career. We just need to stack good performances back-to-back-to-back weeks. I think Mike will do that for us.”

CJ Carr Is Having a Huge 2026 Season

Carr is the second quarterback selected in ESPN’s mock draft. Through 10 games this year, Carr has completed 67.9% of his passes for 2,385 yards, 23 touchdowns, and two interceptions, and led Notre Dame to a 9-1 record.

“He wants to be the best, and he’s obsessed with improvement,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said earlier this year (via Roundtable Sports). “He’s very competitive, and I don’t think the outside expectations weigh on him. It’s his leadership. The quarterback is a natural leadership position. If you’re the starting quarterback of Notre Dame, people expect you to lead, and he’s doing a really good job of that this year, not just leading the offense, but being a vocal leader for the team.”