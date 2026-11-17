The Atlanta Falcons could enter another offseason with questions about Michael Penix Jr. A new prediction has a former No. 1 overall pick challenging him for the starting job.

Bleacher Report has named Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray as a potential fit for Atlanta in 2027. Both quarterbacks have struggled recently.

Falcons Named 2027 Landing Spot for Kyler Murray

In a look at quarterbacks in need of another opportunity, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski proposed Murray as a veteran who could compete with Penix rather than immediately replace him.

“Michael Penix Jr. has yet to prove he’s the long-term answer at quarterback,” Sobleski wrote.

Given Atlanta’s 3-7 record, Sobleski didn’t see the Falcons as certain to land a top quarterback in the 2027 draft. He suggested general manager Ian Cunningham could instead find a short-term option in free agency, much as the team did with Tua Tagovailoa this past offseason.

“Kyler Murray is more naturally gifted than Tua Tagovailoa,” Sobleski wrote.

Sobleski argued that Murray’s mobility and ability to operate on defined reads could suit Kevin Stefanski’s scheme, while surrounding talent such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts could provide help.

At 29, Murray wouldn’t be an aging stopgap. He’ll turn 30 shortly before the 2027 season, and his experience includes a pair of Pro Bowl selections and a playoff appearance with Arizona.

Kyler Murray’s Vikings Tenure Took Unexpected Turn

Murray signed with Minnesota on a one-year contract after Arizona released him in March, ending a seven-year run with the Cardinals. He won the Vikings’ starting competition but never got a sustained foothold.

In six starts, he completed 100 of 154 passes (64.9%) for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 167 rushing yards on 29 carries. Minnesota went 5-1 in those starts, but the passing game remained inconsistent.

Murray’s hamstring injury kept him out of the Vikings’ last two games. Minnesota subsequently traded a 2027 third-round pick for Kirk Cousins, who returned as its starter against Green Bay. That puts Murray’s short tenure in doubt despite his positive win-loss record.

His agreement included a no-tag provision, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, leaving him positioned to enter free agency in 2027 rather than be tied to Minnesota by the franchise or transition tag.

That could make a move to Atlanta possible without a trade, although no Falcons interest has been reported.

Michael Penix Jr. Faces Another Falcons QB Decision

Penix hasn’t made the question go away. He has completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,730 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight starts this season.

Against Kansas City, Penix went 23-for-43 for 286 yards, an interception and no touchdowns in a 35-13 loss. He has thrown six interceptions in three games since his three-touchdown outing against San Francisco.

The Falcons signed Tagovailoa to a one-year, minimum contract after Miami released him, but his opportunities have been limited. Atlanta is still evaluating Penix, its No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft, whose rookie deal runs through 2027.

The team must also decide whether to exercise his fifth-year option for 2028. As previous quarterback speculation has shown, adding veteran competition could preserve flexibility without completely moving on from Penix.

Sobleski compared Murray’s potential next chapter with the career revivals of Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, both of whom needed multiple stops before finding more stable situations. The Falcons have already tried one veteran competitor this year, and another could be waiting in free agency next spring.