Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has received a disappointing quarterback ranking after eight games.

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports has ranked the 50 quarterbacks who have started at least one NFL game this year. Penix is No. 27 between Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 26) and Malik Willis of the Miami Dolphins (No. 28).

DeArdo also placed the quarterbacks in tiers, and Penix is in Tier 7: Struggling Starters. He wrote that the QB listed in the tier had “moments of success” that have been “overshadowed by shortcomings.”

Looking at Michael Penix Jr.’s Stats Through Eight Games

That describes Penix well, as he looked strong earlier in the year but has struggled during the Falcons’ three-game losing streak. Through eight games, the former Washington QB has completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,730 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The Falcons are invested in Penix, as they selected him No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He saw limited action during his rookie season and started most of last season before undergoing knee surgery last November.

Raheem Morris was the head coach, and Terry Fontenot was the general manager when the Falcons drafted Penix. This year, Atlanta hired Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cuningham as head coach and general manager, respectively, and the franchise also hired Falcons legend Matt Ryan as president of football.

Matt Ryan Weighs in on Michael Penix Jr.

If the Falcons continue to struggle with Penix, it would not be surprising to see the franchise look for a new QB and not give him the fifth-year option. But when Ryan spoke to CBS Sports before the Falcons took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he seemed to be committed to Penix.

“The way he prepares during the week, ownership of the game plan, getting us in and out of plays, as we continue to get better at that, and he puts the guys around him in positions to be successful, I think he’s going to continue to grow,” Ryan said.

“He can play; there’s no question about it. He’s shown that at different times throughout his young career. We just need to stack good performances back-to-back-to-back weeks. I think Mike will do that for us.”

If Penix can do that, the Falcons can put themselves back in the NFC South race despite being 3-7 through 10 games and in last place in the division. Atlanta is only a game and a half out of the NFC South lead, as the Carolina Panthers are 4-5.