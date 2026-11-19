The Atlanta Falcons have had a tough 2026 season, but CBS Sports believes they will turn things around as they continue to build the roster.

Carter Bahns of CBS Sports have ranked his nine struggling franchises in the NFL, and the Falcons came in at No. 3. And while it’s not a ranking Falcons fans want to see, Bahns placed the team in the third tier labeled “strong foundation, but still building.”

“The combination of Bijan Robinson and Drake London is a legitimate championship-caliber duo that the Falcons hope does not go to waste,” Bahns wrote. “Even some locked-in playoff contenders would gladly take Atlanta’s skill position weapons over their own.

“The key for coach Kevin Stefanski is to mold Michael Penix Jr. into at least an upper-half-of-the-league quarterback and field a defense strong enough to maximize the elite playmaking ability on the more loaded side of the ball. That latter task got a little tougher when the Falcons traded Jessie Bates III, though.”

Falcons Are in a Three-Game Slump

The Falcons have lost the last three games, and all three losses have been by at least two scores. Penix, whom the Falcons selected No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, has thrown just one touchdown in the last three games, and the defense has allowed over 30 points in the last two.

As Bahns mentioned, the Falcons have two dynamic offensive players in Robinson and London. Robinson has posted 1,207 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns, and London has caught 50 passes for 801 yards and one touchdown through 10 games.

Falcons’ Playoff Chances Are Still Alive

The Falcons are in last place in the NFC South but still have a good chance to win the division. The Carolina Panthers are the division leaders with a 4-5 record, meaning Atlanta (3-7) is a game and a half behind them in the standings.

“I’ve never been in a situation where we’re one game out of the division with that record,” Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson said earlier this week, per Daniel Flick of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But we are. That’s the circumstances that we’re dealt with right now. So, we have a perfect opportunity to come out of this bye week and make our mind up as to what we want to do as a football team.