Former Ravens Star Scammed Out of Millions by Ex-Wife

Ex-Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas and his estranged wife, Nina, have had a messy split for years.

In 2020, she was arrested after reportedly holding him at gunpoint, and she filed for divorce later that year. Now she’s admitting to taking millions of dollars from him.

According to federal court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Nina Thomas has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors say she and her co-defendant, Kevin Thompson, took more than $2.7 million from the seven-time Pro Bowler without his knowledge.

Earl Thomas Ex-Estranged Wife Takes Plea Deal

Under the plea deal, Nina Thomas faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

She and Thompson are also on the hook together for $3,497,444.64 in restitution.

Thompson, who was in a romantic relationship with Nina, will plead guilty to two charges — conspiracy to commit wire fraud and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The fraud charge carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The drug charge carries up to 40 years and a $5 million fine.

The punishment is a lot less than what the two were originally facing. A superseding indictment handed down in December 2024 charged them with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering.

Thompson was also charged with possessing 500 or more grams of cocaine with intent to distribute. He also had a second charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Both were taken into custody in December 2024.

How Earl Thomas Lost His Money

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, the scheme started in September 2021. It was about a year after Nina filed for divorce.

The two created an email account in Earl’s name and used it to open several bank accounts. They then wired money from his real accounts into the ones they controlled. And they didn’t hesitate to spend it either.

Prosecutors say the money went toward a $28,796 Hermès Birkin bag and a $52,890 Porsche Panamera, and $5,500 was charged to Earl’s credit card for plastic surgery.

It wasn’t the first time Thompson had been accused of going after Earl’s money. He was arrested in June 2023 for allegedly stealing Thomas’ identity to cash his NFL checks and get into his bank accounts.

Thomas, who married Nina in 2016 in a ceremony attended by quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara, is best known for his nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He won Super Bowl XLVIII as part of the “Legion of Boom.” He was also named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team.

The Ravens signed him to a four-year, $55 million deal in 2019, and he made his seventh Pro Bowl that season. But Baltimore released him in August 2020. It came two days after he punched teammate Chuck Clark at practice. He hasn’t played in the NFL since.