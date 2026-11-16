Drake Maye’s Grim Injury Update Has Major Implications for Bills

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye went down early in his team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, suffering an injury that could drastically alter the trajectory of the AFC East race for the Buffalo Bills.
Maye was hurt while being sacked by Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who then suffered a season-ending injury while celebrating. While the Patriots have yet to announce the full extent of Maye’s injury, there is a fear that it could be season-ending as well. If true, that would give the Bills a potentially easier path to clinch a division title and contend for the No. 1 overall seed.
Drake Maye’s Injury Leaves Tall Task for Patriots in AFC East
The Bills took a 3.5-game lead in the division after dismantling the New York Jets, giving a clear path to what would be their sixth AFC East title in the last seven years. The Bills still have one more game against the Patriots, who could be forced to turn to backup Tommy DeVito if Maye can’t play.
As Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe noted, that appears to be the case.
“Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered a serious lower leg injury Sunday against the Lions and is expected to be out indefinitely, possibly the rest of the season, according to multiple reports,” Yang wrote.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel would not give a definitive assessment of Maye’s injury, but noted that the Patriots quarterback was not able to return to the United States from the game in Munich, Germany.
“Just out of caution, Drake stayed back,” Vrabel said, via the Boston Globe. “He’ll be traveling back here shortly. But I wanted to make sure that everything was good for him to travel back, and safely.”
The Bills already dropped a game to the Patriots this season, their only loss so far, but have since built such a significant lead that New England would likely need to win out for a chance to defend their 2025 AFC East title. With Maye out a significant time, that task would grow even more difficult.
Josh Allen, Bills Continue to Roll
The Buffalo Bills have strung together five straight wins since their loss to Maye and the Patriots, led by stong performances by quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook. Allen made some history in Sunday’s win, giving him a place in the NFL history books.
“Josh Allen rushes for the touchdown, marking his 323rd career total touchdown,” Buffalo Bills PR wrote on its official X account on Sunday. “Allen, nine games into his ninth season, has surpassed Peyton Manning (322) for the most total TDs all-time by a player in their first 10 seasons.”
Drake Maye’s Grim Injury Update Has Major Implications for Bills