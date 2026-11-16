Drake Maye’s Grim Injury Update Has Major Implications for Bills

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye went down early in his team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, suffering an injury that could drastically alter the trajectory of the AFC East race for the Buffalo Bills.

Maye was hurt while being sacked by Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who then suffered a season-ending injury while celebrating. While the Patriots have yet to announce the full extent of Maye’s injury, there is a fear that it could be season-ending as well. If true, that would give the Bills a potentially easier path to clinch a division title and contend for the No. 1 overall seed.

Drake Maye’s Injury Leaves Tall Task for Patriots in AFC East

The Bills took a 3.5-game lead in the division after dismantling the New York Jets, giving a clear path to what would be their sixth AFC East title in the last seven years. The Bills still have one more game against the Patriots, who could be forced to turn to backup Tommy DeVito if Maye can’t play.

As Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe noted, that appears to be the case.