Buffalo Bills Safety Shares Immediate Thoughts on Team Acquiring Amani Hooker

The Buffalo Bills made a trade deadline day blockbuster by acquiring Amani Hooker to bolster the secondary.

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday and the Bills had to improve its defense, and more importantly it’s secondary, which they did.

Buffalo picked up a road win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday to improve to 7-1.

Geno Stone Shares Thoughts on Buffalo Bills Acquiring Amani Hooker

The Bills had a need at safety, especially after the team released C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Buffalo was starting Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin, while veteran Geno Stone was also rotating in. After the Bills acquired Hooker, Stone took to social media to share his initial thoughts on the trade.

“😈👌🏾,” Stone wrote on X with a picture of him and Hooker playing together at Iowa in college.

Although Stone is on the practice squad and his chances of being elevated could go down with the addition of Hooker, he is pleased to see the team make a move. Hooker and Stone played together at Iowa in 2017 and 2018 and formed a dynamic secondary.

The two had plenty of success together in college, and it appears Stone is glad to see his old teammate be with him again. Hooker should come in and start right away opposite Bishop and bolster the secondary.

Hooker was Considered a ‘Home Run Fit’

Ahead of the trade deadline, Hooker was a popular trade target for the Bills.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia named Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker the best fit for the team.

“This is a home run fit. The Bills need an upgrade at safety, and Hooker is an ideal target for Beane. At 28 and playing at an elite level, Hooker is signed through 2028 with no guaranteed money after this year and would add about $4.7 million to this year’s cap. Beane values term control. On the field, Hooker pairs well with Cole Bishop and can play nickel if needed,” Buscaglia wrote.

After all the talk of being a great fit, Brandon Beane pulled the trigger to land Hooker in Buffalo.

The Bills are set to go on the road to play the New York Jets on Sunday.