The Buffalo Bills got the last laugh on Thanksgiving night. Kicker Tyler Bass hit a 57-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 13-10 in a rain-soaked game at Highmark Stadium.

However, one play from the first half is still getting a lot of attention.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was already playing through ankle and calf injuries, and he took a hard shot from Bills safety Cole Bishop late in the second quarter. Kelce was clutching his back and wincing after the play, and NFL on CBS reported that he had to be evaluated.

No flag was thrown, and Chiefs fans aren’t letting it go.

Chiefs Fans Want Cole Bishop Punished for Travis Kelce Hit

With nine seconds left before halftime, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Kelce over the middle for a 21-yard gain. As Kelce went to the ground to secure the catch, Bishop dove in and drilled him in the lower back.

People disagree on whether Bishop led with his helmet or his shoulder. However, most NFL analysts agreed replay showed Bishop leading with his shoulder. But that didn’t stop Chiefs fans from crying foul.

“@NFL if you truly care about player safety.. I better hear Cole Bishop of Buffalo slapped with a fine.. The kidney shot was uncalled for when Kelce would’ve been down by contact with a simple touch,” one fan scoffed.

“Still can’t believe there was no flag on that hit on Kelce last night. He’s already going down and you drive your helmet into his back?? How is that not unnecessary roughness? Really hope he’s ok. There better be a fine for that hit,” another fan exclaimed.

“Shouldn’t this be an ejection?” another asked.

“Helmet to kidney shot and follows the definition of spearing. 100% a roughness penalty and I believe an ejection as well,” one user added.

“This was such a dirty hit he was already down,” remarked another.

Bishop isn’t exactly known as a dirty player either. The 2024 second-round pick broke out last season with 85 tackles, two sacks, and three interceptions, and he’s become one of the young building blocks of Buffalo’s defense.

Thursday’s hit, however, made him public enemy No. 1 in Kansas City.

Travis Kelce Has Taken a Beating Lately

It’s not the first time this month that Kelce has been on the wrong end of a big hit.

He re-aggravated his ankle injury on the opening drive against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 15 after a tackle by DeMarcco Hellams on a 23-yard catch-and-run. That play wasn’t flagged either. Head coach Andy Reid kept Kelce on the sideline for the rest of the game, and Reid said the tight end “wanted to fight me” to get back in.

Kelce later said on the “New Heights” podcast that the tackle wasn’t bad enough for a flag or fine. He chalked it up to “that’s football.”

To his credit, Kelce didn’t miss a snap on Thursday. He finished with four catches for 71 yards. He was also flagged for offensive pass interference in the fourth quarter on a catch that would have put the Chiefs in field-goal range with the score tied 10-10.

It was that kind of night for Kansas City.

Reid didn’t give an update on Kelce after the loss, which dropped the Chiefs to 8-3 and snapped their three-game win streak. Buffalo improved to an AFC-best 10-1 with its seventh straight win.

Bishop wasn’t penalized, but that doesn’t mean he’s off the hook. The NFL can still review the hit and fine him after the fact.