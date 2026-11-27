The Buffalo Bills have been on the wrong end of a few seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs before.

This time, the clock might have worked in their favor.

First-year head coach Joe Brady and the Bills improved to 10-1 with a 13-10 win over the Chiefs on Thanksgiving night, when kicker Tyler Bass hit a 57-yard field goal as time expired. A day later, the talk has moved from Bass’ leg to the Highmark Stadium game clock.

Several analysts believe Buffalo’s clock operator gave the Bills extra time on Kansas City’s final drive. There’s also video that appears to back them up.

Bills’ Clock Operator Accused of Adding Time

The Chiefs took over at their own 11-yard line with 26 seconds left in a tie game, and the Bills still had all three timeouts.

On first down, quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped the shotgun snap and fell on it, and Buffalo called timeout. When play resumed, the clock read 25 seconds.

Sharp Football Analysis founder Warren Sharp wasn’t buying it, offering video proof that something fishy happened.

“We need to talk about the clock in the final 26 seconds of the Bills-Chiefs game,” Sharp posted on X. “It was reset after MULTIPLE plays to add time and NEVER was discussed. How much time? A total of 7 seconds. Just enough time after the punt to put 4 seconds on the clock & allow a game-winning Bills FG.”

Sharp pointed to NBC’s Mike Tirico, who told viewers that Brady was “running down to take a timeout and they get it with 19 seconds left.” He said the clock got bumped up again, from 19 to 20, after running back Emmett Johnson’s 5-yard run on second down.

Bills’ FG Made Possible Because of Extra Time Added?

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio counted four extra seconds. He said the clock showed 15 seconds after a third-down incompletion when it should have shown 11.

That matters. Linebacker Joe Andreessen tipped the ensuing punt. Greg Dortch returned it to the Kansas City 39-yard line with four seconds left. That was just enough for Bass to win it.

“I am at a loss for words as how this first play only took one second off the game clock,” NFL analyst Ryan Paganetti posted.

Sharp also pointed out that Thursday’s game should’ve went to overtime. He stated the extra four seconds Buffalo was seemingly given on the clock was how much time the team needed to kick its game-winning field goal.

“There is NO WAY Joe Brady called a timeout at 25 seconds,” Sharp wrote. “Even with 23 seconds left, Brady no where near the ref he needed to flag down to call timeout. This is probably why you hear a whistle at 21 seconds left, because that’s when Brady finally flagged the ref to call timeout.

“Possibly 21 seconds should have been on the clock, but DEFINITELY not 23 seconds, let alone 25 seconds (4 added seconds) and that’s exactly what it took for the Bills to get off their final FG.”

Not Everyone Is Blaming the Bills’ Clock Operator

Chiefs fans were quick to take aim at whoever was running the clock in Orchard Park.

“Absolutely insane. That clock operator should be banned,” one fan wrote in reply to Sharp.

“And for all the Bills fans in my mentions, the clock being adjusted correctly means this game goes to OT,” another added.

However, plenty of people pointed the finger at Kansas City’s own sideline instead.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took heat for how he managed the final two possessions. Kansas City played it safe instead of pushing for a winning score.

“This game is proof Andy Reid needs to be fired,” one fan proclaimed.

“Two drives in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and the Chiefs took a combined 27 seconds off the clock and the Bills only had to use two timeouts,” another pointed out.

Others noted that clock adjustments after a timeout are fairly common, and that the official clock and the broadcast clock don’t always match.

Either way, the result stands. The Bills (10-1) now hold a two-game lead over the Chiefs in the race for the AFC’s top seed, and the NFL hadn’t publicly addressed the clock as of Friday afternoon.