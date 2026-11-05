8-Year Safety Named ‘Home Run Fit’ for Buffalo Bills Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Buffalo Bills could be active ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Buffalo needs help on defense and could look to add some secondary help ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

The Bills have some obvious fits, but one analyst believes there is one that makes a ton of sense.

Buffalo Bills Named ‘Home Run Fit’ for Amani Hooker

The Bills’ secondary has been an issue this season, and they should be looking to add safety help ahead of the deadline.

Buffalo released C.J. Gardner-Johnson before the Minnesota Vikings game, and The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia named Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker the best fit for the team.

“This is a home run fit. The Bills need an upgrade at safety, and Hooker is an ideal target for Beane. At 28 and playing at an elite level, Hooker is signed through 2028 with no guaranteed money after this year and would add about $4.7 million to this year’s cap. Beane values term control. On the field, Hooker pairs well with Cole Bishop and can play nickel if needed,” Buscgalia wrote.

“Hooker’s contract also pairs nicely with Bishop, who is signed on his rookie deal through 2027 and would have a lower cap hit in 2028 if they sign a long-term extension. Even with all of this, safety isn’t a premium position, so the trade cost likely isn’t over the top. A 2027 third-round pick seems right, and with the Bills potentially getting a fourth-round compensatory pick in 2027, it helps push them to offer it.”

Hooker is in his eighth NFL season and has been a star safety. Hooker could pair nicely with Cole Bishop and would solidify the secondary group in Buffalo.

With the Titans this season, Hooker recorded 52 tackles and 5 interceptions, which would help the Bills’ defense a ton with takeaways.

Buffalo Releases Gardner-Johnson

Despite the Bills’ secondary being an issue, Buffalo released Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson was starting in Buffalo, but he missed the last game due to a suspension for spitting at Brock Bowers. However, NFL insider Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network revealed that it was his play, not the suspension, that led to the suspension.

“Bills are releasing safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, per source. It was CJ’s inconsistency in play that led to the release not as much the spitting incident that got him suspended,” Wolfe wrote on X.

Gardner-Johnson recorded 26 tackles and 1 interception with Buffalo before his release.