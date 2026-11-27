Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop already had Kansas City Chiefs fans calling for a fine after his hit on tight end Travis Kelce on Thanksgiving night.

Now he has an even bigger fanbase to worry about.

With nine seconds left in the first half of Buffalo’s 13-10 win, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Kelce over the middle for a 21-yard gain. As Kelce went to the ground to secure the catch, Bishop dove in and drilled him in the lower back, leaving the Chiefs star clutching his back in pain.

No flag was thrown. That didn’t sit well with Taylor Swift fans, who flooded social media with warnings for Bishop.

Swifties Have a Message for Cole Bishop

Swift and Kelce got married on July 3 in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City, so it’s no surprise her fans were quick to have his back.

Some were more subtle than others.

“Cole Bishop tayvoodoo will come for you,” one fan wrote.

“✨⚡️ May eternal misfortune fall upon Cole Bishop ⚡️✨,” another posted.

“Cole Bishop…. Karma is at your door. Be ready ⌛️,” a third fan warned, a nod to Swift’s song “Karma.”

“COLE BISHOP WHEN I CATCH YOU,” another user wrote.

“Cole Bishop and Buffalo Bills will get Tayvoodoo’d, one way or another,” one fan added.

Not everyone was joking around, though.

“F***ing scumbag. I hope they do worse to you,” one user fired back.

Others tried to take the high road.

“I’m going to refrain from commenting on what I wish for this guy because I refuse to be that person,” remarked another fan.

Why Swifties Keep Bringing Up ‘Tayvoodoo’

If you’re wondering what “Tayvoodoo” means, you’re not alone.

Swift’s fans coined the term for their belief that anyone who wrongs the singer eventually suffers some sort of misfortune. It picked up steam once Swift started showing up at Chiefs games in 2023, and fans began crediting it for Kansas City’s improbable wins.

Kelce knows all about it too. When his brother Jason brought it up on a December 2024 episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Kelce muttered, “Here you go with this effing tayvoodoo s— dude.”

As for the hit itself, people disagree on whether Bishop led with his helmet or his shoulder.

Either way, Kelce stayed in the game and finished with four catches for 71 yards. Head coach Andy Reid didn’t give an update on the tight end after the loss, which dropped the Chiefs to 8-3.

Bishop wasn’t penalized, but the NFL can still review the hit and fine him after the fact.

If that happens, the Swifties will probably take the credit.