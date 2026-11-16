The Carolina Panthers could be facing a bunch of punishments from the NFL after their win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Week 10.

The victory itself was a huge one for Carolina, because it moved them alone into first place in the NFC South Division with a 4-5 record.

They needed a game-winning field goal from 51 yards out by Ryan Fitzgerald as time expired to win, 20-17.

It was an ugly win, though. Carolina had 17 penalties for 152 yards, which were both the worst marks in franchise history.

These weren’t just any penalties for the Panthers, either. Some of them were serious.

The NFL has a list of penalties that can be eligible for fines, and five different Panthers were on that list with their infractions on Sunday.

5 Panthers Facing Punishment From NFL

It’s worth noting that the NFL gives out fines at its own discretion, so these players aren’t guaranteed to be fined.

They’re just the five Panthers who were flagged for the fine-able penalties on Sunday.

Trevis Gipson, Devin Lloyd and Feleipe Franks each were flagged for unnecessary roughness — amazingly, all in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Jaelan Phillips was flagged for a horse-collar tackle.

And also in the fourth quarter, Tyrel Dodson was penalized for a facemask.

The fines for unnecessary roughness can have various values depending on exactly what type of foul occurred.

The horse-collar tackle would cost Phillips $17,911 if he is indeed fined.

The facemask would cost Dodson $11,941 if he is handed an official fine by the NFL.

Devin Lloyd Fine Would Be Especially Painful

A fine for Lloyd would hurt the star linebacker even a little bit more.

His flag came on a play when he landed a hit with his helmet. The problem is that Lloyd was also injured on the play.

So if he was fined for that flag, it’d be a literal way of adding insult to injury.

The NFL likely won’t be deterred by such a circumstance, but it certainly wouldn’t be very fun for Lloyd.

Fines aren’t officially handed out until late in the week, but the Panthers could definitely have a bunch coming their way after a historically bad penalty day for the franchise — but they also won, so they probably won’t mind too much.