The Carolina Panthers won on Sunday, but Jalen Coker didn’t have a single catch.

It’s a far cry from his back-to-back eight-catch games to begin the 2026 season as he looked like a breakout star.

Coker clearly wasn’t enjoying himself at times during Sunday’s game. After one third-down failure, Coker was seen screaming on the television broadcast while coming off the field.

Coker was targeted four times, so he and QB Bryce Young could’ve connected at least a few times, but they didn’t.

The Panthers won despite 0 catches from Coker as well as franchise worsts for penalties (17) and penalty yardage (152) — there’s something to be said for that level of overcoming adversity.

But getting Coker going could be key to finishing the season strong and potentially repeating as NFC South Division champs, so it’s important to understand what might be going wrong for Coker.

Why Jalen Coker Had 0 Catches

Coker’s lack of catches comes down, in part, to the routes he was running.

Brett Kollman, an analyst employed by the NFL, shared these thoughts on a segment discussing the Panthers’ struggles against the Saints when New Orleans blitzed:

“He had four targets, no receptions. His average separation was 1.3 yards, because the routes he was running aren’t stuff that you separate on. It’s fades, and a slant against press coverage. Bryce was throwing low-percentage balls as it is against the blitz, and sometimes they hit, and sometimes they don’t. And in this game, they didn’t.”

Coker did catch some down-the-field passes early in the season, but one of the questions then was whether that could continue.

In general, he has been a shorter-yardage receiver in his career, running a lot of slants, like mentioned above — and with the way the Saints aligned and pressured, those weren’t connecting.

Sample Size Growing

Maybe the biggest reason for concern with Coker is that the sample size of quiet games is growing, and those big performances at the start of the year are getting further away.

That doesn’t guarantee that Coker won’t turn it around and start shining again, but it’s fair to consider that a more subdued Coker is the more realistic normal at this point.

The Panthers need to find ways to get Coker catches, because he’s talented enough to do damage. He just might not always be put in the position to be a heavy contributor on the stat sheet each week.