How Travis, Trevor Etienne Are Related as Saints Meet Panthers

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers play Sunday with a lot on the line. The winner of the Week 10 game will be in first place in the NFC South Division at the end of the day.

This game also features some brotherly bragging rights on the line.

It’s a chance for Travis Etienne and Trevor Etienne to be on the same NFL field.

Here’s what you need to know about these running backs and their life-long connection.

Is Travis Etienne Related to Trevor Etienne?

Yes, Travis Etienne and Trevor Etienne are related.

Are the Etienne RBs Brothers?

Yes, Travis Etienne and Trevor Etienne are brothers.

Travis is 27 years old, and Trevor is 22 years old.

Brother Bios

The Etienne brothers are both NFL running backs, which is quite the achievement for their family.

They both grew up in Jennings, Louisiana — which made Travis’ decision to sign with the Saints in free agency a particularly cool one.

They traveled similar paths to the NFL, but with some differences.

Travis was the bigger college star. He went to Clemson University where he was a superstar in the ACC.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Etienne No. 25 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He spent his NFL career with the Jags until this offseason, when he chose to sign a four-year deal with the Saints.

Trevor had a bit bumpier college career. He began at the University of Florida and ended up at the University of Georgia.

The Panthers made Etienne a fourth-round pick, No. 114 overall, in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They actually played against each other in Trevor’s NFL debut. The Jaguars took on the Panthers in Week 1 of the 2025 season. They swapped jerseys after the game, and Travis wrote, “From the backyard to the league,” on Trevor’s jersey.

Now, this will be their first time facing off since Travis went to the Saints. It’s a good deal to have them both in the division at the moment.

Before that first meeting in 2025, Travis said that “it’s a dream come true” to face his brother in the NFL, providing him a quality perspective on where they’d come from.

Now, they’re meeting again. Opposing running backs are never actually on the field at the same time, but timing worked out OK for this.

Travis is returning from IR to play in Week 10 after a long absence, and Trevor was injured at the start of the season.

They’re both in action now, a great moment for the Etienne family.