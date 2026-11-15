Panthers Set Awful Penalty Record, Claim NFC South 1st Place Anyway

The Carolina Panthers had first place on the line Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

If you were a coach with that at stake in the NFC South Division in Week 10, you probably wouldn’t want your team to set some negative penalty records.

The Panthers set such records. They had the most penalties they’ve ever had in a game. They had the most penalty yards they’ve ever had in a game.

And they won anyway.

Panthers Set Awful Penalty Record

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Tommy Tremble #82 of the Carolina Panthers signals for a first down after a catch against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter of a game at Caesars Superdome on November 15, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

How many penalties did the Panthers have? A whopping 17.

How much penalty yardage did the Panthers give up? A ridiculous 152 yards.

Both were the worst they’ve ever done in the three decades of this franchise.

It’s crazy to think that a team could win despite that, but the Panthers did.

How Panthers Won Over Saints

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers dives into the end zone for a rushing touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter of a game at Caesars Superdome on November 15, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)

The Panthers won in part because they forced a couple of turnovers.

Tyler Shough threw an early interception, snagged by Devin Lloyd after it bounced off the helmet of Chris Olave.

The Panthers also recovered a Shough fumble later in the game.

Carolina’s offense committed heavily to Chuba Hubbard. He ran 27 times for 92 yards and scored twice — including a 1-yard TD to take the lead late in regulation.

The Saints then took the lead on a Charlie Smyth 55-yard field goal, but then the Panthers — with the benefit of a hit to a defenseless receiver by the Saints — moved into range for Ryan Fitzgerald to hit a 51-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

NFC South Standings

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Tommy Tremble #82 and Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers celebrate after Hubbard’s rushing touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter of a game at Caesars Superdome on November 15, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)

The Panthers now stand alone in first place.

They are 4-5 after the victory.

The Saints fell to 3-6, which is the same record as the on-a-bye Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Atlanta Falcons are 3-7 after losing on Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs.