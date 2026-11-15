Panthers Set Awful Penalty Record, Claim NFC South 1st Place Anyway

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 15: Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after his rushing touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter of a game at Caesars Superdome on November 15, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)
The Carolina Panthers had first place on the line Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
If you were a coach with that at stake in the NFC South Division in Week 10, you probably wouldn’t want your team to set some negative penalty records.
The Panthers set such records. They had the most penalties they’ve ever had in a game. They had the most penalty yards they’ve ever had in a game.
And they won anyway.
Panthers Set Awful Penalty Record
How many penalties did the Panthers have? A whopping 17.
How much penalty yardage did the Panthers give up? A ridiculous 152 yards.
Both were the worst they’ve ever done in the three decades of this franchise.
It’s crazy to think that a team could win despite that, but the Panthers did.
How Panthers Won Over Saints
The Panthers won in part because they forced a couple of turnovers.
Tyler Shough threw an early interception, snagged by Devin Lloyd after it bounced off the helmet of Chris Olave.
The Panthers also recovered a Shough fumble later in the game.
Carolina’s offense committed heavily to Chuba Hubbard. He ran 27 times for 92 yards and scored twice — including a 1-yard TD to take the lead late in regulation.
The Saints then took the lead on a Charlie Smyth 55-yard field goal, but then the Panthers — with the benefit of a hit to a defenseless receiver by the Saints — moved into range for Ryan Fitzgerald to hit a 51-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.
NFC South Standings
The Panthers now stand alone in first place.
They are 4-5 after the victory.
The Saints fell to 3-6, which is the same record as the on-a-bye Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Atlanta Falcons are 3-7 after losing on Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen
Panthers Set Awful Penalty Record, Claim NFC South 1st Place Anyway