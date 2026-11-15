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Is Jalen Coker Playing Today? Why Panthers’ WR Has No Catches

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Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers
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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: Jalen Coker #18 of the Carolina Panthers avoids a tackle from Keisean Nixon #25 of the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers took a halftime lead on Sunday in a key NFC South Division battle for first place against the New Orleans Saints.

They did it without any help from Jalen Coker.

It’s become a bit of the norm for Coker, who had multiple breakout games early in the year but has since been quiet more often than not.

Coker has been particularly slow to start games in recent weeks, which may not be enough to note as a trend but has certainly been noticeable.

The Panthers hold a 7-0 halftime lead over New Orleans, but Coker has no stats.

Is Jalen Coker Playing Today?

GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 29: Head coach Dave Canales and Jalen Coker #18 of the Carolina Panthers walk off the field after a loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Jalen Coker is playing on Sunday.

He didn’t have any injury concerns this week, which is different from early in the year, when Coker was battling a couple of ailments.

The only problem on Sunday is that Coker isn’t getting the ball.

In the first half, Bryce Young targeted him twice. They didn’t connect on a completion, though.

One Change to Panthers’ WR Depth Chart

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 10: Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

There is one change for the Panthers for Sunday that is conceptually positive.

For the first time since Week 2, Xavier Legette is active. He had two catches for 64 yards in the last game he played but hasn’t played since.

With Legette back, he slots into the WR3 spot ahead of John Metchie and Brycen Tremayne.

But with one more possible target, Coker apparently is going to struggle to be consistent from week to week.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Is Jalen Coker Playing Today? Why Panthers’ WR Has No Catches

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