Is Jalen Coker Playing Today? Why Panthers’ WR Has No Catches

The Carolina Panthers took a halftime lead on Sunday in a key NFC South Division battle for first place against the New Orleans Saints.

They did it without any help from Jalen Coker.

It’s become a bit of the norm for Coker, who had multiple breakout games early in the year but has since been quiet more often than not.

Coker has been particularly slow to start games in recent weeks, which may not be enough to note as a trend but has certainly been noticeable.

The Panthers hold a 7-0 halftime lead over New Orleans, but Coker has no stats.

Is Jalen Coker Playing Today?

Jalen Coker is playing on Sunday.

He didn’t have any injury concerns this week, which is different from early in the year, when Coker was battling a couple of ailments.

The only problem on Sunday is that Coker isn’t getting the ball.

In the first half, Bryce Young targeted him twice. They didn’t connect on a completion, though.

One Change to Panthers’ WR Depth Chart

There is one change for the Panthers for Sunday that is conceptually positive.

For the first time since Week 2, Xavier Legette is active. He had two catches for 64 yards in the last game he played but hasn’t played since.

With Legette back, he slots into the WR3 spot ahead of John Metchie and Brycen Tremayne.

But with one more possible target, Coker apparently is going to struggle to be consistent from week to week.