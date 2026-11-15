Why Ryan Fitzgerald is Still Panthers Kicker Despite Misses

The Carolina Panthers continue to trot Ryan Fitzgerald out there as their kicker.

Fitzgerald continues to miss field goals and extra points, though, and it could prove costly.

The Panthers are playing the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in a game in which the winner will go into first place in the NFC South Division after Week 10.

Fitzgerald had a chance to give the Panthers a lead, but he missed a kick.

His last two field goal tries have been errant.

Fitzgerald has also missed four extra points this season.

Fitzgerald’s miss in the first half on Sunday was from 48 yards out. It appears he may have overcompensated by generally missing to the right by instead pulling this miss wide left.

It’s hard to know whether there are options, but the Panthers certainly could use better performance at the kicker spot.

Why is Ryan Fitzgerald Still the Panthers’ Kicker?

Fitzgerald is still Carolina’s kicker in part because they simply haven’t felt like making the risky move of cutting him loose and finding a new placekicker yet.

It can be hard to find an actual improvement during the season. Anyone who is available is a player who other teams also didn’t want.

Sometimes a gem can be found in free agency, but it often isn’t that easy.

There’s another reality, too. Fitzgerald had made his first 13 field goals of the season, so while the extra points were problematic, they felt fixable. If he could make longer kicks, why not the extra points? Now, though, the Panthers may have to start considering changes.

Recently Released Divisional Kicker

There are multiple recognizable kickers available, but the one most recently in the NFC South is Nick Folk.

The Falcons recently released Folk, and that sets the Panthers up to look into the veteran placekicker if they want.

Folk had made 107 consecutive field goals inside 40 yards before missing a 38-yarder that led to his release.

Carolina would likely benefit from Folk’s consistency, particularly if Fitzgerald continues to struggle.

The Panthers may wait it out a little longer, but if Fitzgerald keeps missing, something will change.