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Devin Lloyd Injury Update: Panthers LB Hurt vs. Saints

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 15: Devin Lloyd #55 of the Carolina Panthers intercepts a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter of a game at Caesars Superdome on November 15, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers didn’t have a good sequence during the third quarter on Sunday involving Devin Lloyd.

Lloyd picked up an unnecessary roughness penalty on one play, then headed to the blue medical tent with an injury.

Then the New Orleans Saints capped the drive with a game-tying rushing touchdown from Alvin Kamara.

It was the Saints’ first score, and it was aided by the penalty. Not having Lloyd on the field down near the goal line didn’t help the cause, either.

The Panthers will have to hope that Lloyd is OK, because this is a big game. They’re playing for first place.

Carolina and New Orleans both entered Sunday with 3-5 records, which somehow was tied atop the NFC South Division. Whoever wins this game holds the top spot in the division after Week 10.

Devin Lloyd Injury Update

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 08: Garett Bolles #72 of the Denver Broncos high fives Devin Lloyd #55 of the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Lloyd appeared to be potentially injured thanks to the hit that earned him a penalty.

His helmet led the way on a late hit to rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Lloyd likely had to be evaluated for a concussion.

Devin Lloyd Started Strong

Lloyd had gotten off to a great start on Sunday. The Saints attempted a pass to Chris Olave that bounced off his helmet and up into the air.

Lloyd tracked it and hauled it in for an interception.

The star linebacker then ran it back 41 yards to put the Panthers’ offense in good position. It was an impressive catch and run by the experienced linebacker.

The Panthers need that player on the field as much as possible in big games, so they’ll be hoping his injury isn’t too serious.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Devin Lloyd Injury Update: Panthers LB Hurt vs. Saints

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