Devin Lloyd Injury Update: Panthers LB Hurt vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers didn’t have a good sequence during the third quarter on Sunday involving Devin Lloyd.

Lloyd picked up an unnecessary roughness penalty on one play, then headed to the blue medical tent with an injury.

Then the New Orleans Saints capped the drive with a game-tying rushing touchdown from Alvin Kamara.

It was the Saints’ first score, and it was aided by the penalty. Not having Lloyd on the field down near the goal line didn’t help the cause, either.

The Panthers will have to hope that Lloyd is OK, because this is a big game. They’re playing for first place.

Carolina and New Orleans both entered Sunday with 3-5 records, which somehow was tied atop the NFC South Division. Whoever wins this game holds the top spot in the division after Week 10.

Devin Lloyd Injury Update

Lloyd appeared to be potentially injured thanks to the hit that earned him a penalty.

His helmet led the way on a late hit to rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Lloyd likely had to be evaluated for a concussion.

Devin Lloyd Started Strong

Lloyd had gotten off to a great start on Sunday. The Saints attempted a pass to Chris Olave that bounced off his helmet and up into the air.

Lloyd tracked it and hauled it in for an interception.

The star linebacker then ran it back 41 yards to put the Panthers’ offense in good position. It was an impressive catch and run by the experienced linebacker.

The Panthers need that player on the field as much as possible in big games, so they’ll be hoping his injury isn’t too serious.